Editing and Proofreading Firm PaperTrue Celebrates One Year of Shifting to a Freelance Model

One marker of a successful business model is its ability to keep up with the changes of the professional world. Time, attitudes of the workforce, large-scale world events, and a variety of other factors contribute to how and why a business adapts itself to the world‌. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is certainly a testament to all this. Almost every industry saw profound changes in the way they work; this included the editing and writing industries as well.

While many editors and writers were already preferring to work remotely or freelance before the pandemic, the trend increased significantly over the last couple of years. Seeing this shifting perspective, Pune-based PaperTrue also reworked its business model in April 2021. While its editing and proofreading services was already being offered to its global clientele online, this decision was about providing flexible work options to its in-house editorial team and expanding the department to include talented freelance editors across many regions.

In the year since the shift, the organization, its employees, clientele, and other stakeholders reaped several benefits that came with the model. Expanding the team brought diverse editors on board, allowing them to increase the scale and efficiency of their work. Not only are they able to offer better editing and proofreading services now but the company can also make investments that make its service offerings stronger.

A major update‌ is the integration of AI tools to assist editors in improving language, grammar and consistency, academic citations, and so on. AI also aids in efficiency, speeding up review processes and delivering more documents in shorter turnaround times. PaperTrue has also expanded its service offerings to include end-to-end author services including typesetting, cover design, copyright page creation, etc. for self-publishing writers.

The most significant impact of this shift, however, is that PaperTrue can access a much larger pool of talent than they ever could. With the option of working with editors outside of the cities they have offices in, they also enter the creator economy. The last year alone has seen over 5500 applications from 100+ countries, with only the best editors being onboarded after a rigorous (but applicant-friendly) testing process.

PaperTrue is currently accepting applications to their editorial team. Interested applicants can write to hiring@papertrue.com or visit its careers page to know more about the role.



Contact Info:

Name: Darshana Malegaonkar

Email: Send Email

Organization: PaperTrue

Website: https://bit.ly/3sMyqdP



