EDMI's Next Generation Head End, Storm Hits 2 million Smart Meters

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EDMI, a Global Energy Solution Leader, has reached a milestone in the ANZ region with the connection of its 2 millionth meter to the Storm Head End System.

Storm, the EDMI Energy Cloud Head End, delivered through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, is now completing over 4 million transactions with electricity and gas meters each day, combining traditional daily billing reads with near real-time reading, real time load control for demand management and remote connects and disconnects. The solution also offers instantaneous streaming of data from devices for real time diagnostics, end customer engagement and management of distributed energy resources.

The Storm Head End is an integral part of EDMI's market leading AMI 2.0 solution and has been designed and tested to manage meter fleets in excess of 10 million devices.

The solution supports multiple application layer protocols, including DLMS, running across a plethora of physical bearers including cellular, RF and wired technologies for both always on and battery powered devices. With strong network management, including interfaces to existing cellular carrier infrastructure, a robust security model and strong device management capabilities through configuration management and device firmware upgrade, the solution is perfectly positioned not only for utility metering, but also for the management of a broader range of Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

EDMI ANZ Executive Director, Andrew Thomas, expects the volume of devices to only further increase.

"With the drive towards more monitoring and control in the electricity grid, like what we are seeing with the South Australian Government announcement around solar curtailment, I only see an increase in the number of devices being cloud connected moving forward," said Mr Thomas.

"Storm has positioned itself as a market leader in this space and I am excited by what the future brings, not only in terms of the number of devices that are connected, but how often we interact with them and the value we can deliver from this monitoring and control," he said.

About EDMI

EDMI Limited is one of the leading smart metering solutions providers in the world. EDMI is focused on designing, developing and manufacturing innovative and technologically advanced energy meters and metering systems for the global utility industry. EDMI's metering portfolio includes a comprehensive range of premium quality metering products, advanced infrastructure and energy management systems. EDMI is owned by Osaki Electric Co., Ltd, a Japanese metering solutions provider listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit: www.edmi-meters.com.

Related Links :

http://www.edmi-meters.com