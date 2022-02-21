Edmonton-based commercial construction company expands to markets throughout Alberta

Invicta Construction, an experienced and reputable commercial construction contractor, moves into St. Albert and Calgary markets

Invicta Construction offers the full scope of commercial construction and renovation services. Their management team has over 40 years of combined experience in the industry and a reputation for delivering high-quality commercial renovation and building projects.

“Invicta Construction started out here in Edmonton, and we’ve had success here in our hometown. We are grateful for the support of our clients and industry partners and really look forward to expanding the business to serve people in other areas of the province,” said David Pourde of Invicta Construction.

The Edmonton construction company has gained popularity with landlord and tenant improvements. They also manage and execute new construction projects, light industrial and commercial renovations.

Invicta Construction uses specialized software to offer clients project updates in real-time. Clients can log into a portal and review every detail of their project. Pourde believes this open communication, honest transparency, and customer involvement have contributed to Invicta’s success.

“The most important thing for us is building trust with our clients. We do that with an honest work ethic, constantly communicating with them and ensuring that every detail of their project is perfect. We are looking forward to bringing those business practices and our services to Calgary and St. Albert,” said Pourde.

Invicta Construction is a renovationfind certified commercial renovation company located in edmonton, alberta and they also serve the surrounding areas. Their mission is to exceed customer expectations by providing high-quality work, personalized customer service, and transparent project management that takes the stress out of a significant commercial building project.

