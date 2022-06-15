EDNS Announces the Beta Release of EDNS Message, Integrating Mobile Messages in Web 3.0

SINGAPORE, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EDNS proudly announces the beta release of EDNS Message, a feature on top of EDNS Platform that integrates Mobile messages into Web 3.0 technology. This feature is the first ever in the blockchain market to connect Web 3.0 with traditional telecom services as a way to protect the transaction security of digital assets.



EDNS Message Beta Ver Released

EDNS is a EVM-based blockchain solution for name and lookup service. It allows blockchain users to translate their machine-readable addresses to human-readable addresses. It provides a Decentralized Domain Naming Service for Web3.0-related demands, including digital Wallet, Web hosting, Web3.0 ID in the Digital world. Moreover, to serve a wider range of users, EDNS will expand to support more blockchains, and ultimately become a multichain platform.

The current issue we are facing

The digital wallets in the market only allow peer-to-peer transactions based on public addresses that are pseudo-anonymous, users can not tell who initiates it or who the recipient is. Nor can they communicate with the recipient of that transaction.

Now that's where EDNS comes in.

EDNS is here to solve with EDNS Message

The EDNS Platform powered by EDNS, which allows users to create a universal nickname for all their public addresses and decentralized websites, launched on Apr 12th, 2022. With an ambition to bridge the gap between Web 2.0 and Web 3.0, EDNS has achieved several milestones including the success of rolling out the beta release of EDNS Message.

Being the first of its kind in the Web3.0 space, EDNS Message comes with a unique feature that makes domain-to-mobile communication come true, which brings back telecommunication to the contemporary Web 3.0. This function is convenient and secure in that users can now send messages to each other within EDNS networks freely through their registered domain and phone number.

Use case: two-factor authentication

EDNS Message tackles the issue lurking in existing decentralized solutions - wallet transactions fail to determine the identity of the recipient, which easily causes wrong transactions or even funds to be stolen. With your phone number associated with the system, EDNS Message can secure wallet access and transaction confirmation by verifying through messages received by the user as a two-factor authentication step.

EDNS Message Public Test

EDNS has launched the EDNS Message Public Test Campaign to encourage users to try out this function recently. Interested users can now follow EDNS' official channels for more information.

In the meantime, EDNS CEO Ms. Joey Lam showcased her excitement about EDNS Message beta release saying, "the EDNS team is privileged to help the world match towards the Web 3.0 horizon with state-of-the-art technology. " She added, "EDNS Message will create a unique user experience in Web 3.0 with their digital asset transaction safeguarded by ENDS technology."

What's next at EDNS?

EDNS has more features in the pipeline that will significantly enhance web security and digital asset protection to realize its goal of bringing to the market the best-decentralized scaling solution for Web 3.0 in the domain frontier. EDNS will also provide decentralized storage, decentralized Web Hosting, and Web building services that push Web 2.0 towards a truly decentralized future.

