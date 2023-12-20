Educational Evolution in the Halls of Power: Innovative AI Assessment Platform Launched at the Houses of Parliament

At London's House of Lords, the AI Advancement Forum commenced with the University of Surrey’s Vice President (Global) Patrick Degg proclaiming, 'AI can, and inescapably will, change the educational landscape.'

This set the stage for a day where global educational leaders explored the synergy between education and AI, culminating in the unveiling of KEATH.ai, a groundbreaking EdTech tool; where its CEO, Joey Lin, proclaimed, “Last December, students got ChatGPT; this December, teachers get KEATH.ai”.



Lin also likened generative AI’s impact on education to the shift from horses to cars, with multiple universities piloting their technology and driving further data collection.



“This (2023) is the year of AI," added Surrey’s President and Vice Chancellor Max Lu. “How are we going to push ourselves to measure, assessment and learning at a higher level?” Alluding to KEATH.ai’s launch, he asked the audience of global educational organisations. The forum featured panels of esteemed speakers from academia, and both the private and public sector, as well as prominent attendees representing multiple universities, from Oxford University to Columbia University; and embassy officials spanning several continents, from Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

Wowing a captivated audience, KEATH CEO Joey Lin, formally introduced KEATH.ai as a groundbreaking AI tool in educational assessment evaluation software. After years of research and development, KEATH.ai’s software guarantees consistent and precise student feedback, unilaterally saving teachers’ time. Its proprietary technology ensures a high degree of accuracy of approximately 95%, which can be achieved when compared to human markers. Surrey’s Associate Vice President and KEATH’s Managing Director, Professor Yu Xiong, elaborated that KEATH’s technology “will not replace humans, but act as a copilot, a digital assistant”.

BBC’s Executive Product Manager, Jon Howard, hypothesised what the future of education may look like: “Adaptive technologies, adapting the content to things that you like... auto(matic)-grading is a big part of that."



Keath.ai’s innovation received positive feedback from attending experts, including renowned UK education advisor, Dr. Trevor Lee, who remarked on KEATH.ai's exceptional ease of use: “Teachers face immense personal pressure caused by marking overload, much of which amounts to many, many unpaid hours for work conducted at evenings and weekends. I estimate that 500 hours per year can realistically save many teachers’ time, by the judicious use of KEATH.ai, without compromising any quality."



The Lord Taylor of Warwick spoke positively about the new era of AI; and about bridging the gap between the "have nots” and “have yachts”, and also mentioned Elon Musk's AI alarmism, cautiously preferring to adopt a ‘glass half full’ ideology. Lord Taylor emphasised the importance of ensuring that AI’s power is democratised, saying: “This is imperative for the education sector, which has arguably been affected by social factors since its inception."

De Montfort University’s Vice-Chancellor, Katie Normington stated AI must be embraced to go forward, but change is inevitable in this sector and assessment must adapt in a reflective tandem. Michael Luck, Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Sussex, discussed the fear and excitement surrounding AI, with recent advancements in deep learning allowing for significant progress. He also reinforced the need for responsible governance.

As the AI Advancement Forum concluded, the spotlight was firmly on KEATH.ai, recognised for its potential to revolutionise the educational landscape.

