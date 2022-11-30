Educational Services & Consulting (ESC) Announces Their Corporate Sponsorship for 2023

Clermont, Florida based Accredited Claims Adjuster certification company partners with Penn State University

—

Educational Services & Consulting, ESC, a leading provider in creating professional opportunities through education announced its corporate sponsorship of THON at Penn State University (PSU).

Co-Owner and Chief Strategy Officer, Natalie Zimmerman stated “We’re proud to support student organizations to make a difference in the community and promote student involvement on campus, especially for an organization that made a difference for our business as PSU graduates.”

The Penn State Dance Marathon (THON) is the largest run student philanthropy in the world. Since 1977, THON™ has raised over $200 million for Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital. As a corporate sponsor of THON ESC is uniting with 16,500 student volunteers to raise funds and awareness in the fight against childhood cancer. Through ESC’s partnership they are helping to ensure families will receive funding to pay for their child’s medical bills. The year-round fundraising efforts for THON go towards enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer. Every February, a 46-hour, no sitting, no sleeping dance marathon takes place to celebrate the families benefitting from the fundraising efforts. In addition to the fundraising, local research continues so that one day, a cure can possibly be discovered to end childhood cancers.

Zimmerman adds “Our Aunt Connie McChesney is a 1980 graduate of PSU, her son Fred graduated in 2005 (and passed away from cancer in 2008) my mother Cindy Hammond Zimmerman graduated in 1982 and Angela Milligan, my sister, co-owner and chief operations officer of ESC graduated in 2012 from PSU. We couldn’t think of a better place to make an impact on curing childhood cancer than with an organization and University that is ingrained in our family history.”

This is ESC’s first year as a corporate sponsor in memory of their Aunt Connie. Zimmerman also stated, “Our Aunt Connie’s initial intension with this company was to provide an opportunity where anyone could feel like they had the support, power and resources to obtain an education that provided a pathway to a sustainable career. We believe this starts with children. Children and their families who have been impacted by childhood cancer deserve a fighting chance and need our support.”

Zimmerman explained “We know she would be proud of us for taking this step and we look forward to honoring her legacy in this way for many years to come. We are so excited to be a part of this year’s THON as a corporate sponsor and member of the Penn State University President’s Club.”

ESC helps employees earn successful Accredited Claims Adjuster (ACA) and Registered Customer Service Representative (RCSR) careers through their flexible online courses. Those enrolled in ESC’s courses and pass either their ACA or RSCR exams will be exempt from taking the Florida state exam. This will save candidates money and time, while fast-tracking their careers. Those who receive their ACA designation can immediately apply to the state for their All-Lines Adjuster license. Candidates who earn their All-Lines Adjuster license will be eligible to work on a whole host of insurance claims including those for home, auto, property and others.

“We want all of our students to succeed, and we are prepared to give them the tools to be successful. We strive to provide the best educational experience and services to our clients to help their employees have successful careers. Our online learning environment offers flexibility for the mature person looking to grow their career while maintaining their personal obligations." Zimmerman said.

Educational Services & Consulting is headquartered in Clermont, Florida. To learn more visit online at https://escconnected.com/courses/ or call 1-800-309-2549.

About Us: Educational Services & Consulting offers two online designation courses for people looking to further their careers. Their 6-20 Accredited Claims Adjuster (ACA) designation course is a 40-hour online course with a final exam. Earning this designation allows candidates to bypass the State of Florida exam and directly apply for their All-Lines Adjuster license. Having this license enables people to work on claims associated with homeowner's insurance, car insurance, property insurance, and much more. In addition to their 6-20 ACA designation course, Educational Services & Consulting also offers their 4-40 Registered Customer Service Representative (RCSR) designation course. This course is also a 40-hour online course with a final exam at the end of the course. As with the ACA designation, once students take the RCSR course and pass the final exam they will be exempt from taking the Florida state exam. Students can take either final exam up to five times within the 60-day time allotment without accruing additional charges. Educational Services & Consulting is headquartered in Clermont, Florida at 4327 South Highway 27, Suite 204, Clermont, Florida 34711. To learn more about enrolling in their ACA or RCSR designation courses, visit online at https://escconnected.com/courses/ or call 1-800-309-2549.

Contact Info:

Name: Natalie Zimmerman

Email: Send Email

Organization: Educational Services & Consulting

Address: 4327 South Highway 27, Suite 204, Clermont, Florida 34711

Phone: 1-800-309-2549

Website: https://escconnected.com/



Release ID: 89085341

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.