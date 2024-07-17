Edulife Announces Scholarship Program for Outstanding English Certificate Exam Achievers

Edulife proudly announces a new scholarship program for students who achieve outstanding results in English certification exams. This scholarship program is part of Edulife’s ongoing efforts to provide encouragement for students in their language learning journey.

—

Edulife, a leading institution in English language certification training, is excited to officially launch its new scholarship program for students who have demonstrated exceptional performance in English certificate exams. This program is designed to encourage and motivate students to strive for excellence and to recognize their outstanding achievements throughout their studies.

The scholarship program at Edulife is specifically designed to honor students who have achieved outstanding results in English certificate exams such as Vstep, Aptis, and other international certifications. Students who achieve the highest scores in each course will be considered for scholarships, which include various valuable prizes based on their achievements. These awards acknowledge the students’ hard work and serve as motivation for them to continue striving for success in future exams.

Established in 2016, Edulife is a pioneering organization in the field of English language and IT certification training in Vietnam. With a mission to provide top-quality education, Edulife is committed to offering high-quality courses tailored to meet the needs and goals of each student. The Edulife team comprises experienced instructors trained at prestigious universities in Vietnam, with over 10 years of teaching experience in English language exams. This underscores Edulife’s commitment to delivering high-quality English certification training.

Since its inception, Edulife has supported over 45,000 students in achieving their English and IT certification goals, with a high first-time pass rate. Edulife’s dedication to quality education and service is evident through meticulously designed and continually updated programs that meet the latest standards.

﻿﻿

At Edulife, all students enrolling in exam preparation courses sign a formal training contract. This contract ensures the institution's commitment to supporting and guiding students throughout their entire learning journey until they achieve their desired certification.

Upon completing the course, if students feel unprepared or do not achieve satisfactory results on their practice exams, they will be eligible for additional training sessions at no extra cost. Edulife is dedicated to transparency and fairness by clearly disclosing tuition fees and Vstep examination charges, which are collected in accordance with the official regulations of partner universities.

Edulife focuses on enhancing the quality of education and emphasizes the holistic development of students. Students interested in learning more about Edulife’s scholarship program can find additional information at Edulife’s centers in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang, or visit the Edulife website at https://edulife.com.vn for consultation and support.

Or follow Edulife on social media channels for new updates:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/edulifeluyenthichungchitienganh/

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@edulife.com.vn

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/edulifevietnam/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@edulife.official

Edulife continues to affirm its position in the education sector with high-quality training programs and student support, contributing to the development of a dynamic and effective learning community. The scholarship program for outstanding students is a testament to Edulife’s commitment to supporting students on their path to knowledge and achieving higher goals in their lives.

About Edulife

Established in 2016, Edulife has progressively established itself as one of Vietnam’s leading centers for Vstep B1 and B2 English certification training. After 8 years of continuous effort, Edulife has successfully completed 1,000 courses, with a 98% first-time pass rate for students. Looking to the future, Edulife remains committed to maintaining high teaching standards and responsibility in its educational journey, aiming to produce outstanding students who are proficient in English and prepared to meet challenges in their academic and professional careers.

Currently, Edulife employs a 4:1 teaching model for students, ensuring that each student receives the best education in an optimal environment with dedicated instructors.

﻿﻿

About the company: /Edulife/

Contact Info:

Name: EDULIFE EDUCATION JOINT STOCK COMPANY

Email: Send Email

Organization: Edulife

Address: No. 15-17, Alley 167 Tay Son, Quang Trung, Dong Da, Hanoi

Phone: (+84) 969 998 170

Website: https://edulife.com.vn/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dKvcgJEJ-lE

Release ID: 89135530

In case of encountering any inaccuracies, problems, or queries arising from the content shared in this press release that necessitate action, or if you require assistance with a press release takedown, we urge you to notify us at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our responsive team will be readily available to promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, resolving any identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. The provision of accurate and dependable information is our primary focus.