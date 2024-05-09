EduSynch Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered Test Prep Platform: EduSynch Learn

EduSynch has unveiled EduSynch Learn, a new AI-powered test prep platform offering free access to tens of thousands of practice questions to make high-quality exam preparation accessible to everyone.

—

EduSynch Learn is crafted specifically for today's modern test taker, focusing initially on helping international students prepare for high-stakes exams such as IELTS, TOEFL, TOEIC, and Linguaskill.

The platform uses AI, trained on tens of thousands of real student submissions reviewed by certified English teachers, to provide personalized feedback, extensive content, and projected scores for each section of each exam on the platform. This enables users to get a detailed preview of their potential exam results before spending hundreds of dollars on the official test.

“Our goal is to democratize training for these critical exams, helping students and professionals gain the qualifications they need to advance their education or careers,” said Sean Kilachand, Founder and CEO of EduSynch, “With over 1 million users already trained, we are committed to making a significant impact in improving lives through accessible education.”

Aiming to be the “Duolingo of Test Preparation”

EduSynch’s ambition is for EduSynch Learn to be the quintessential platform in test preparation, mirroring the engaging and user-friendly experience of Duolingo, with an emphasis on making test prep enjoyable, engaging, and most importantly, widely available to all learners.

The free tier of EduSynch Learn offers extensive practice exercises in all key areas tested in exams like IELTS and TOEFL: Reading, Listening, Speaking, and Writing. This allows learners to improve their English language skills without paying anything.

For those seeking tailored guidance, EduSynch Learn provides a premium tier. This subscription service leverages AI to deliver personalized feedback, detailed explanations, and projected scores. This targeted support is especially beneficial for enhancing Speaking and Writing skills, helping users identify their strengths and weaknesses and preparing them more effectively for their exams.

Users who sign up get access to:

- Over 25,000 questions across Reading, Listening, Speaking and Writing skills

- AI-powered feedback for each skill (including Speaking and Writing)

- Explanations for each and every question

- Access to projected scores for each exam

- Detailed analysis to track progress

- Gamified, global rankings with other users

- A community of over 1 million EduSynchers preparing for exams

EduSynch Learn Demo Video



﻿﻿

TOEFL, IELTS and TOEIC are only the beginning



TOEFL, IELTS, and TOEIC are just the starting point for EduSynch Learn. Looking ahead, EduSynch plans to expand its offerings to include preparation materials for other major exams such as the SAT, GRE, and GMAT. This expansion is aimed at broadening the platform's reach and supporting a wider range of learners pursuing various educational and professional advancements. By integrating these additional exams, EduSynch Learn will continue to provide comprehensive support and resources, ensuring learners are well-prepared for any challenge they choose to undertake.

Sean Kilachand, Founder and CEO of EduSynch, emphasized the need for change in the traditional test preparation market: "Traditional resources for preparing for exams like the TOEFL IELTS, SAT, GRE, and GMAT are prohibitively expensive, often putting them out of reach for many students. At EduSynch, our aim is to permanently transform this landscape, which is why we took a page out of Duolingo’s book. We are committed to making high-quality test prep affordable and accessible to all learners. This is not just an expansion of our services—it's a step towards educational equity."

Working with educational organizations

EduSynch Learn is also extending its reach to educational institutions, offering schools a unique opportunity to enhance their curriculum with advanced test preparation tools. By integrating EduSynch Learn into their programs, schools can provide their students with access to high-quality, AI-driven preparation for key standardized tests such as the TOEFL, IELTS, and TOEIC, (and in the future, the SAT, GRE, and GMAT.) This collaboration not only supports students in achieving their best possible test results but also aids schools in delivering a more comprehensive educational experience, tailored to the needs of today's global academic and professional landscapes.

About EduSynch

EduSynch, based in New York City, is a leading educational technology company specializing in online testing and remote proctoring. Its flagship product is the CEFR Level Test - a lightweight, AI-powered English proficiency exam designed for companies and educational institutions to assess the language skills of their employees and students. Complementing this, EduSynch offers EduSynch E-Proctoring, a Google Chrome extension that uses remote proctoring technology to help universities maintain the integrity and security of their online examinations. EduSynch also offers resources for students looking to prepare for exams, with a focus on high-stakes English tests like the TOEFL, IELTS, TOEIC and Linguaskill.

Currently, EduSynch has over 1 million users spanning over 195 countries around the world, and works with industry-leading organizations such as Open English, Cambly, Berlitz, and others.

For further information, please contact press@edusynch.com.



