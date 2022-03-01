EDWARD F. SANDERS JOINS “WEALTH BEYOND TAXES” BOOK PLATFORM

Edward F. Sanders, who has over 17 years of experience helping small business owners and professionals in the healthcare industry, is tapping into the Wealth Beyond Taxes Book platform to create greater tax awareness for healthcare professionals in California.

—

For many busy professionals and business owners, one of their biggest expenses is taxes. When they go to their CPA or accountant they are told something along the lines of, “You’ve had a great year. You should be grateful!” And the conversation ends there.

That wasn’t good enough for Paul G. McManus, Founder of MCMF Publishing and creator of the Wealth Beyond Taxes Book platform for independent financial planners across the United States. “I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with hundreds of high-quality tax focused financial professionals the past 7 years. When we are successful in our matchmaking, we are oftentimes able to facilitate the savings of tens of thousands of dollars a year (sometimes even millions of dollars) in tax savings that they had no idea was possible,” McManus said. “As always, the biggest challenge has been to connect the taxpayer with a financial planner that really understands their unique situation and the opportunities they have in their company or industry to tap into these massive savings.”

That is why Mr. McManus said he launched the Wealth Beyond Taxes Book platform. He said it was a very efficient way to help facilitate this matchmaking, creating massive savings for a taxpayer and the perfect opportunity for specialized financial professionals to get their message and capabilities in front of the right audience.

One such experienced financial strategist is Edward F. Sanders. Sanders, who has over 17 years of experience helping small business owners and professionals in the healthcare industry, is tapping into the Wealth Beyond Taxes (WBT) Book platform to create greater tax awareness for healthcare professionals in California.

According to Sanders, "I've been working with Healthcare professionals in California for many years on tax advantaged strategies. So when I got this opportunity to showcase how I can help them pay less in taxes and have potentially up to 60% more retirement income, I jumped at the opportunity to do so."

Featured in more than 500 publications, financial professionals on the Wealth Beyond Taxes (WBT) platform work to preserve their clients’ financial well-being with greater tax awareness, driving down effective tax costs and effective interest costs as low as possible using the techniques outlined in the Wealth Beyond Taxes book.

