Eesti Consulting Helps EU Companies to Apply for 1000€ from SME FUND 2023 for Trademark Registration

Trademark registration in the EU with a 1000€ SME FUND 2023 voucher is facilitated by Eesti Consulting. The December 8, 2023 deadline for brand protection shouldn't be missed. Further details can be found at EestiConsulting.ee

—

Pawel Krok - CEO, Estonian Market Expert, representing Eesti Consulting OÜ, has announced that the program will conclude on December 8, 2023

European enterprises, including SMEs, have a final opportunity to secure their brand identity. The SME Fund 2023 is offering a unique Trademark Voucher worth 1000 EUR for trademark registration in EU or in a local country. This limited-time grant program is designed to protect and preserve intellectual property rights. Read on to discover how you can take advantage of this exceptional opportunity.

Essential Details: Trademark Protection



Upon receiving the voucher, businesses can proceed to register their trademark either locally or across the EU. This is the stage where you decide on the type of trademark protection you need—whether it's a wordmark or a design. You can also opt to protect your trademark exclusively within your home country or extend it to cover the entire EU zone.

A notable benefit is that this grant allows you to reduce state fees by 75%. Moreover, it permits multiple trademark filings, making it cost-effective for businesses seeking to safeguard their intellectual property.

The Significance of IP Protection

In today's digital era, protecting intellectual property is essential. It offers legal safeguards against the unauthorized use or replication of unique ideas, products, or services. The SME Fund can protect a range of assets, including trademarks, designs, patents, and plant varieties.

Eligibility: Who Can Apply?

The SME Fund is open to SMEs established in the European Union. Applications can be submitted by business owners, employees, or authorized external representatives acting on their behalf. Grant disbursements are made directly to the SME's bank account.

Time is Running Out

The SME Fund 2023 program's deadline is rapidly approaching. Don't miss this unique opportunity to secure your brand's integrity and ensure legal protection. The program closes on December 8, 2023.

Author:

Paweł Krok

Eesti Consulting OÜ - Set up company in Estonia



Media contact:

contact@eesticonsulting.ee

About Us: Company in Estonia

Contact Info:

Name: Pawel Krok

Email: Send Email

Organization: Eesti Consulting OÜ

Address: Pärnu mnt. 41a-303, 10119 Tallinn, Estonia

Website: https://eesticonsulting.ee/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGGsxQt7dy8

Release ID: 89110551

If you come across any problems, discrepancies, or concerns related to the content contained within this press release that necessitate action or if a press release requires takedown, we strongly encourage you to reach out without delay by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our committed team will be readily accessible round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take appropriate actions to rectify identified issues or support with press release removals. Ensuring accurate and reliable information remains our unwavering commitment.