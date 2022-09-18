Efe Patrick’s “My Side Of The Story” is now available on all Amazon Stores.

This autobiography is now released and is ready to touch the hearts of all passionate readers.

“My Side of the Story” is an autobiography of the renowned Author, Efe Patrick, from Ireland.

She is the mother of four children and a support worker. She attended Maynooth University, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in Social Science and a master’s degree in Mediation and Conflict Intervention. Caring for and advocating for vulnerable people is her passion. She is a motivator and gospel music artist. She inscribed her thoughts during the pandemic and forwarded her story to Sneha Manek for editing and assisting her for self-publishing it.

The Story reflects her past life struggles accompanied with future hopes and possibilities; the anxieties in a woman’s life. ‘My Side of the Story’ shows the strength of a woman who holds onto faith amidst the ups and down of life, and who chooses joy and happiness regardless of the situation she faces.



A message to the Society:

There have been people who have gone through a series of transitions simultaneously, and it is hard for them to be able to handle these all at once. Unfortunately, those around them might use these situations to beat them while they are low. Such an experience can be very heart-rending. This book is for people who have endured these circumstances, as our experiences have connected us. My advice for those who have gone through this is to stay positive, love yourself, and continue to strive. Always believe that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Remember, if you want to succeed in life, prepare your mind to accept disappointment, even if it comes from your loved ones. ~ Efe Patrick



This book is available in two formats across all Amazon Marketplaces: Kindle and Paperback Versions, respectively. The Author thrives with a positive heart to reach millions of readers who shall not only read her work; but at the same time, appreciate the efforts of holding the sand firm for moments and letting it go…

She also visions her work to be reviewed by all those readers who are true to their passion for reading and learning through each wave of life.



“It is always difficult to nurture and weave every moment of our breath; spun them and present them before the World. One needs limitless guts to reveal each and every scar and then stand alone with a hopeful smile, giving out a message of positivity, faith, and true knowledge of being a human. Efe Patrick stands tall and the sky is not the limit for her. May She touches millions of readers who add up to her success story.” ~ Sneha Manek, Editor & Designer (www.snehamanek.com)

