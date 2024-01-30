eFORMULA By Aidan Booth: Amazon E-Commerce Training, Marketing Software Launched

MunchEye has announced the launch of eFORMULA by Aidan Booth, which provides beginner entrepreneurs with a proven method for launching a successful e-commerce business.

The new e-commerce program allows anyone to identify high-demand products and leverage Amazon’s own traffic to connect with customers - eliminating the need to build a website or run paid advertisements. By focusing purely on finding the right products, participants can gain traction faster.

More information can be found at https://muncheye.com/aidan-booth-eformula

The program teaches participants how to build a portfolio of products, which allows them to scale their business while focusing on sustainability and incremental growth. Aidan Booth explains that this helps to minimize risk while reducing the stress that can often accompany starting a business on Amazon.

According to industry analysis by Manaferra, e-commerce will account for 21% of all retail sales by 2024. The eFORMULA program allows newcomers to tap into this demand without needing to invest in branding, marketing, or operational complexity. Participants can source viable products from a catalog of over 4,000 options curated by Aidan's team - and handling logistics and shipping is also taken care of, enabling users to focus exclusively on strategy and sales.

One of the key features of eFORMULA is that it bypasses the difficulties traditionally involved in registering with suppliers and assessing product viability. Members get access to a buyer’s club showcasing items already validated for their sales potential - eliminating the guesswork and allowing campaigns to be launched more rapidly.

Included with enrollment is a comprehensive 8-week training program: through step-by-step video guides and weekly live coaching sessions, users gain the knowledge needed to systematically find and promote the most effective listings, while proven frameworks and process maps ensure retention and provide an easy reference.

Expert assistance is also provided through a private forum for discussion and questions, direct assistance from Aidan’s team members, and 24/7 email support.

A spokesperson states: “You don’t need any technical know-how to make the most of this opportunity. Sign up to get a highly effective but unique method of selling simple, but highly profitable products online - using 100% free traffic.”

Interested parties can learn more at https://100kshoutouts.com/eformula

