eftPay as the official electronic payment service provider of "18th HK Mega Showcase"; Showcases innovative e-Coupon platform "e+Coupon", enabling merchants to establish marketing campaigns at low costs

HONG KONG, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eft Payments (Asia) Limited ("eftPay"), one of the leading e-Payment services providers in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that it has been appointed the official electronic payment service provider of the "18th HK Mega Showcase" for the first time. The Expo takes place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center for four consecutive days starting from 2ndApril (Friday) to 5thApril (Monday). eftPay showcases its innovative e-Coupon platform "e+Coupon" with the theme "Get your e-Coupons anytime, anywhere" at booth 3Q12, Hall 3. It aims at providing Hong Kong merchants an effective channel to establish marketing campaigns at a low cost.

With nine major zones and 500 booths, "18th HK Mega Showcase" satisfies all your shopping needs in one go. The 9 zones include Chill Handicraft Market, Beauty & Health Care Zone, Cleaners and Disinfectants Products, Local Brands Bazaar, Fashions & Sports Gear Zone, Local Design & Start-up Zone, Hong Kong Homex, Hong Kong Food Festival and e-Expo & Auto HK.

Converge different merchants and establish marketing campaigns at low costs

eftPay showcases its innovative platform "e+Coupon", which was officially launched in September 2020 and is a breakthrough of the industry. 2020 has been a challenging year, especially for the retail industry. Aiming at easing the blow of COVID-19 on SMEs, eftPay has thus designed "e+Coupon" that converges different merchants to establish marketing campaigns at a low cost.

"e+Coupon" is an innovative platform that combines a membership system and e-coupon function. Consumers who register as a member of "e+Coupon" can get e-Coupons from participating merchants in Hong Kong anytime. For merchants, "e+Coupon" is user-friendly and can be easily operated using eftPay's terminal. It allows merchants to set up marketing campaigns at a low cost, enhancing the opportunities to promote, reach out to potential clients, drive revenue, and review the effectiveness of the campaign at any time. To boost sales, eftPay also offers promotion opportunities on social media platforms and helps merchants produce promotional videos.

"e+Coupon" has received widespread support since its launch. Currently, more than 200 merchants have joined the programme, most of which are small enterprises. eftPay will continue to strengthen its promotion in order to increase coverage, and to achieve its target of " Get your e-Coupons anytime, anywhere".

Consumers who register as a member of "e+Coupon" via platform will get an exclusive welcome offer at "18th HK Mega Showcase". Offer is limited and available only while stocks last.

eftPay, one of the leading e-Payment services providers in Hong Kong, is dedicated to providing comprehensive, convenient, fast and secure e-Payment services to merchants and consumers. Currently, its integrated payment system is one of the only payment platforms that support the most e-Payment methods in Hong Kong, including credit card, QR code payment, and even overseas e-Wallets from Taiwan and South Korea. It supports code scanning, contactless, card swiping and conventional card payment in one terminal. It is user-friendly that simplifies payment procedures, in order to provide merchants with tools that improve operational efficiency and reduce manpower.

Mr. Andrew Lo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of eft Payments (Asia) Limited said, "it is our honor to participate as the official electronic payment service provider of '18th HK Mega Showcase'. Our innovative platform 'e+Coupon' combines a membership system and e-coupon function, enabling merchants to establish marketing campaigns at a low cost, as well as offering consumers the latest promotions and discounts anytime. We believe that 'e+Coupon' is a win-win solution to both merchants and consumers."

About eft Payments (Asia) Limited

Established in 2013, eftPay is one of the leading e-Payment services providers in Hong Kong, providing merchants with comprehensive e-Payment services, including account opening, point of sale system and integration of payment system, transaction processing and payment settlement services. Currently, eftPay serves at least 22,600 stores in Hong Kong, including well-known local jewelry chains, electrical appliances stores, makeup and beauty stores, clothing stores, food and beverage, theme parks, convenience stores and supermarkets. Website: http://www.eftpay.com.hk/

Related Links :

http://www.eftpay.com.hk