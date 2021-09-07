eftPay participates in Retail Asia Expo for four consecutive years

To showcase a mini-program "WEGO" connecting new sales channels

Helping merchants to seize opportunities under the COVID-19 through all-rounded e-Payment services

HONG KONG, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eft Payments (Asia) Limited ("eftPay"), one of the leading e-Payment services providers in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that, for the fourth year in a row, it is participating in Retail Asia Expo 2021, a grand retail industry event in APAC region. Kicking off today, the Expo takes place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center for three consecutive days. eftPay sets up a booth (location: Hall 5C, 211) with the theme "Innovation．Interactive．Incredible", to showcase new direction of small and medium-sized merchants (SMEs) under the COVID-19 pandemic and how to open up business opportunities through e-Payment platforms.



Mr. Andrew Lo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of eft Payments (Asia)

"WEGO" an innovative mini-program to connect new digital sales channel

eftPay has always been dedicated to assisting merchants with their business challenges. As COVID-19 continues to hit retail industry, SMEs in Hong Kong turned to expand e-commerce businesses in response to market changes. However, their plan to explore e-commerce businesses are dragged by insufficient internal resources. "WEGO" is a useful mini-program designed for these merchants to build their innovative online shopping business model. It provides simple and practical tools to connect multiple popular e-Wallets (such as Alipay and AlipayHK, etc.), and supports selling products, services, vouchers, and discount coupons. The mini-program will also help merchants save sales costs (e.g. shelving fees, platform registration fees, etc.), open up the market in the Greater Bay Area, as well as reach more potential customers.

Through "WEGO" mini-program, eftPay aims to establish a reliable and convenient platform for local SMEs, while providing a simple and streamlined shopping experience for users. "WEGO" launched over 70 popular mooncakes and hotel offers last month, which received overwhelming response. In the future, it will continue to launch more diversified products.

To establish marketing campaigns at a low cost through "e+Coupon" platform

"e+Coupon", an innovative e-coupon platform launched by eftPay is a breakthrough of the industry. It has received widespread welcome since its launch. Currently more than 100 SMEs have joined the platform, which covers beauty, personal care, catering and fashion, etc. Through "e+Coupon", eftPay aims to provide users with one-stop and diversified consumer experience, while establishing marketing campaigns at a low cost through the power of small local merchants, in order to ease the blow of COVID-19 on SMEs. The Company will continue to strengthen its promotion of "e+Coupon" to attract more merchants and customers, as well as to achieve its target of "Get your e-coupons anytime, anywhere".

"e+Coupon" combines membership system and e-coupon function that enables consumers who register as a member of "e+Coupon" to get e-coupons provided by participating merchants, as well as merchants to manage e-coupons easily using eftPay's terminal without wasting time and manpower.

"e+Coupon" platform: ecoupon.eftpay.com.hk

Diversified e-Payment solutions to meet the needs of various merchants

As the demand for e-Payment continues to increase, many merchants begin to accept different payment methods. However, with the rapid development of e-Payment industry, SMEs might not have sufficient resources and manpower to cope with the ever-changing environment and thus were unable to seize the business opportunities. eftPay is committed to striving for perfection and providing merchants with diversified e-Payment solutions to help them satisfy different payment needs of consumers and to stay ahead of market trends.

"e+Pay" is delighted to design personalized e-Payment solution in response to the market needs. It combines integrated payment with various valued-added functions and innovative services and supports multiple e-Payment methods in one terminal, including credit card, QR code payment, and even overseas e-Payment methods from Taiwan (JKOPay) and South Korea (GLN), as well as connect the Discover® Card, Diners Club International® and over 20 global network alliances via Discover® Global Network.

At the Expo, eftPay also partners with EFT Solutions Limited, one of the leading e-Payment terminal solution providers, to showcase approximately 20 models of the world's top e-Payment terminal, including "SUNMI", a global IoT company that leads the innovation of intelligent hardware for business. "SUNMI" has launched different series of terminals, covering mobile, desktop, and card swiping devices, etc., which integrates multiple functions such as printing, scanning, voice broadcast, and touch control, as well as provides merchants with checking, ordering, acquiring and management services, etc., covering almost all needs of businesses in various industries.

About eft Payments (Asia) Limited

Established in 2013, eftPay is one of the leading e-Payment services providers in Hong Kong, providing merchants with comprehensive e-Payment services, including account opening, point of sale system and integration of payment system, transaction processing and payment settlement services. Currently, eftPay serves at least 22,600 stores in Hong Kong, including well-known local jewelry chains, electrical appliances stores, makeup and beauty stores, clothing stores, food and beverage, theme parks, convenience stores and supermarkets. Website: http://www.eftpay.com.hk/

