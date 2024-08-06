Eightify Launches a YouTube Summarizer Android App

Due to user requests, Eightify, a powerful AI YouTube summary tool, has launched an Android app allowing users to get the main points of a video with just one click. Using Eightify, users can make the most of any video even before watching it.

—

Eightify has just released an Android app for its YouTube summarization tool, making it more accessible. Previously, Eightify was only available as a Google Chrome extension and an iOS app.

Eightify supports over 40 languages, offering users a wide range of benefits. After the free trial, subscribers can summarize unlimited videos. Additionally, one account can be used across all compatible devices. Summarizing a YouTube video's main points only takes one click and a few seconds. Timestamped summaries make navigating to specific parts of a video easy, and users can also read an overview of the video's top comments.

Viewers often click on a video because the thumbnail grabs their attention or it appears as a response to a question they've asked. However, they often leave before finishing the video because it's too long or goes off-topic. Eightify users can understand the main points of any YouTube video and jump straight to the information they need, saving them valuable time.

On average, people who subscribe to Eightify and pay for the service summarize about 12 videos every week. The videos are typically around 30 minutes long. The app can handle videos that are up to eight hours long, and it takes about three to four seconds to create a summary, regardless of the video's length. YouTube viewers who use Eightify's summarization tool save an estimated six hours per week. This adds up to roughly 288 hours per year, which is around 36 workdays.

“Whether you’re binging tech reviews or cramming for exams, we’ve got your back. Time is precious, and we’re here to help you make the most of it,” Eightify CEO Dmytro Tymoshenko said.

Summarizing videos is fast and easy with Eightify. The tool integrates directly into the YouTube interface as a Google Chrome extension. Android and iOS users copy and paste the video link into the application.

Learn more about the helpful YouTube summarization tool by visiting the official Eightify website. Try out Eightify for seven days for free by downloading it for Android in the Google Play Store and iOS devices in the Apple AppStore, as well as a Google Chrome extension in the Chrome Web Store. You can use your Eightify account across all these devices.



Contact Info:

Name: Dmytro Tymoshenko

Email: Send Email

Organization: Eightify

Website: https://eightify.app



Release ID: 89136861

If you encounter any issues, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the content provided in this press release, or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we urge you to notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our expert team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours – ensuring swift resolution of identified issues or offering guidance on removal procedures. Delivering accurate and reliable information is fundamental to our mission.