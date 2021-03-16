Eisai: Anti-MTBR (Microtubule Binding Region) Tau Antibody E2814 is Selected on Clinical Study for Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer's Disease by Dian-Tu

TOKYO, Mar 16, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that anti-microtubule binding region (MTBR) tau antibody E2814, which was created from collaboration research between Eisai and University College London, has been selected by the Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network Trials Unit (DIAN-TU) led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, as the first investigational medicine among anti-tau drugs for their DIAN-TU tau study.People who have a genetic mutation of dominantly inherited Alzheimer's disease (DIAD); nearly certain to develop Alzheimer's disease (AD), tend to develop symptoms at around the same age their affected parents did, often in their 50s, 40s or even 30s. DIAN-TU launched in 2012 as the first prevention trial for DIAD using anti amyloid-beta (Ab) drugs. Amyloid plaque that consists of Abeta aggregates, as well as neurofibrillary tangles, one of the major AD pathologies, are intraneuronal aggregates of tau and they are believed to spread throughout the brain. The DIAN-TU tau next-generation program will evaluate three anti-tau drugs in clinical studies and has selected E2814 as the first investigational anti-tau drug. The clinical study aims to determine whether such drugs affect tau phosphorylation, tau tangles and the damage caused by them, thereby slowing or stopping the progress of AD."As we've learned more about how Alzheimer's develops, it has become clear that both amyloid and tau play critical roles in disease progression," said principal investigator Randall J. Bateman, M.D., director of DIAN-TU and the Charles F. and Joanne Knight Distinguished Professor of Neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. "Our prior studies show that some anti-amyloid drugs have positive biological effects in the brain. We will now test multiple different anti-tau drugs to determine if and how targeting tau can slow or stop the progression of Alzheimer?s disease.""Eisai is pleased to participate in the groundbreaking Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network Trials Unit. We are hopeful that this study will generate important insights about our anti-microtubule binding region tau antibody, E2814, as well as benefit patients living with this devastating form of Alzheimer's disease," said Lynn Kramer, M.D., FAAN, Chief Clinical Officer, Neurology Business Group, Eisai Co., Ltd. "As part of our human health care mission, we are committed to making a difference for patients, their families and health care professionals across the globe."Eisai positions neurology as a key therapeutic area, and it will continue to create innovation in the development of novel medicines based on cutting-edge neurology research as it seeks to contribute further to improving the benefits of affected individuals and their families in diseases with high unmet needs, such as dementia including AD.About Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network (DIAN)The DIAN is an international research effort focused on dominantly inherited Alzheimer's disease. Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer's disease (DIAD) is a rare form of AD that causes memory loss and dementia in individuals - typically while they are in their 30s to 50s. The disease affects less than 1% of the total population of people with Alzheimer's. The aim of the Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network Trials Unit (DIAN-TU) is to find solutions to treat or prevent this disease and, potentially, all forms of Alzheimer's. The DIAN-TU is an international public-private partnership dedicated to designing and managing interventional therapeutic trials for individuals with and at risk of DIAD.About E2814An investigational anti-tau antibody, E2814 is being developed as a disease modifying agent for tauopathies including sporadic AD. Phase I clinical studies are underway. E2814 was discovered as part of the research collaboration between Eisai and University College London. E2814 is designed to prevent the spreading of tau seeds within the brains of affected individuals.Media Inquiries:Public Relations Department,Eisai Co., Ltd.+81-(0)3-3817-5120Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com