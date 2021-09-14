Eisai to Join The Global Environmental Initiative "RE100"

TOKYO, Sep 14, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has joined "RE100", the global environmental initiative that aims to shift the electricity used in business activities to 100% renewable electricity.RE100 is an initiative committed to shifting the electricity used in business activities to 100% renewable energy with the aim of realizing a carbon-free society, and about 300 companies have joined worldwide. The Climate Group, an international environmental NGO, operates RE100 in partnership with CDP.In May 2021, Eisai declared that it would achieve carbon neutrality in 2040 as a long-term goal for greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction. In addition, Eisai aims to increase the renewable energy usage rate of electricity throughout the Eisai Group to 100% by 2030 as its medium-term goal. With the accession to RE100, Eisai will accelerate its efforts to achieve the goals, promoting the use of solar power generation based on the PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) model and installing power generation equipment using natural energy in addition to the promotion of energy conservation and renewable energy utilization that has been carried out in Eisai. Regarding Eisai's accession to RE100, Sam Kimmins, Head of RE100 at Climate Group said: "We are delighted that Eisai has joined RE100 the global initiative led by the Climate Group in partnership with CDP. By committing to 100% renewable electricity by 2030, Eisai is taking leadership in climate action. They join more than 50 Japanese RE100 companies who collectively, send a powerful message that renewable electricity makes good business sense."Eisai's corporate philosophy is to give first thought to patients and their families, and increase the benefits that health care provides, and Eisai calls this philosophy the "human health care (hhc)" philosophy, in one word. To realize this hhc philosophy, Eisai will further strengthen its activities to ensure the sustainability of the global environment, which is the basis of its business activities.For more detailed information about Eisai's environmental activities, please visitMedia Inquiries:Public Relations Department,Eisai Co., Ltd.+81-(0)3-3817-5120Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com