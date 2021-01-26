Eisai Listed as a Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporation for the Fifth Time

TOKYO, Jan 26, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced that it has been listed in the 2021 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World (Global 100), a global ranking by Canada-based media and investment advisory company, Corporate Knights, Inc. This marks Eisai's fifth inclusion on the list. Ranked 16rd, Eisai was the highest ranking company among global pharmaceutical companies. Also, Eisai became the highest ranking Japanese company among the five Japanese companies listed in the Global 100.The Global 100 evaluates the sustainability of approximately 8,100 of the world's major corporations based on various corporate initiatives in areas such as ESG (environment, society and governance). Since 2005, those companies ranking among the top 100 in the world have been announced each year at the World Economic Forum in Davos week. The Global 100 is based on up to 24 key performance indicators covering clean revenue, financial management, supplier performance, employee management and resource management, with the evaluations carried out based on data publicly disclosed in financial filings, integrated reports, or through other such channels. Eisai received high evaluation particularly on clean revenue and investment*, as well as employee safety and stability.Eisai's corporate philosophy is to give first thought to patients and their families, and increase the benefits that health care provides as well as address diverse healthcare needs worldwide. Based on this corporate philosophy, Eisai is striving to sustainably enhance corporate value by strengthening its ESG initiatives and increasing non-financial value.* Sales revenue, R&D cost and investment for products such as medicines which are under equitable pricing strategies and included in the WHO Essentials Medicines Lists or used to treat any of in scope diseases, conditions and pathogens defined by the ATM Index Foundation.Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com