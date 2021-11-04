Eisai Presents New Data on the Relationship Between Clinical, Biomarker and Safety Outcomes from the Lecanemab Phase 2B Study

TOKYO, Nov 4, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today the presentation of data from the company's extensive Alzheimer's disease (AD) pipeline, including six oral presentations that will provide deeper insights into lecanemab's potential as a treatment for early AD. Eisai initiated a rolling submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) for lecanemab, an investigational anti-amyloid beta (Abeta) protofibril antibody, for the treatment of early AD, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the accelerated approval pathway in September 2021. The lecanemab data and additional research findings from Eisai's robust AD pipeline will be featured in 10 presentations, including five late breaker oral presentations, at the 14th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference, November 9-12, 2021, in Boston, Massachusetts and virtually.



"The findings Eisai will present at CTAD provide scientific insights into the potential role of lecanemab in the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease as well as the relationship between clearance of amyloid-beta plaque from the brain, changes in blood-based biomarkers and clinical outcomes," said Michael Irizarry, M.D., Vice President, Deputy Chief Clinical Officer, Neurology Business Group, Eisai Inc. "We are working to advance lecanemab and our other targeted investigational compounds as quickly as possible in our commitment to bringing solutions to patients and their families."



The focus on AD has historically been on alleviating cognitive, functional, and behavioral symptoms, but there has been significant progress in understanding the biological mechanisms of the disease and Eisai's investigational pipeline aims to treat the range of underlying pathophysiology, including amyloid, tau and neurodegeneration.



"With lecanemab's rolling BLA submission to the FDA under the accelerated approval pathway, completion of enrollment of 1,795 patients in the confirmatory Phase 3 Clarity AD clinical trial, initiation of a lecanemab subcutaneous dosing Phase 1 study and the ongoing Phase 3 AHEAD 3-45 study in people with pre- clinical Alzheimer's disease, it is an exciting time for lecanemab and Eisai's AD franchise," said Ivan Cheung, Chairman, Eisai Inc., Senior Vice President, President Neurology Business Group and Global Alzheimer's Disease Officer, Eisai Co., Ltd. "We are optimistic about the promise lecanemab and other investigational compounds in our robust pipeline may have for people living with Alzheimer's disease."



For more information, visit



Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com