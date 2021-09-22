Eisner Awards Hall of Fame Cartoonist Goseki Kojima Announces Two NFT Artworks

"Exhibited at TROPHEE, in collaboration with SOZO COMICS"

TOKYO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goseki Productions have decided to release NFT art for fans around the world based on more than 65,000 original artworks by Tsuyu Kojima managed by Trophee. The first two pieces of NFT art are "Goseki- Female Ninja Oboro" and "Goseki- Samurai". These pieces can be purchased via a members-only auction on Trophee.xyz . To participate in these auctions, users must also purchase a membership card on Trophee.xyz .



Goseki - Female Ninja Oboro

Goseki Productions based in Tokyo manages the copyright of deceased Eisner Award Hall of Fame manga artist Goseki Kojima, famous for his works in period dramas. The Eisner Awards is a prestigious award that recognizes cartoonists inducted into the hall of fame. Goseki will exhibit NFT art on TROPHEE, through SOZO COMICS. With the motto "Artist Direct, Digital First", SOZO COMICS is distributing Japanese manga works digitally to the world by planning and developing various NFT products using NFT art and blockchain technology.



Goseki - Samurai

Goseki Kojima, born in a painter's house, made his debut as a manga artist after working as a book rental manga artist while drawing pictures on movie signs and picture-story shows. His representative works include "Lone Wolf and Cub," "Samurai Executioner," "Musashi Miyamoto," and many other graphic novel-style manga. In 2004, he entered the Eisner Awards Hall of Fame.

TROPHEE has established and operated one of the world's largest manga NFT marketplaces, with the beta version of the marketplace open to the public since July 2021. They have also published their own staking token called MANGA TOKEN, which had an Initial Exchange Offering and Initial DEX Offering in August 2021.

Goseki Productions: https://www.gosekipro.com

SOZO COMICS: https://www.sozoip.com/

TROPHEE: https://www.trophee.xyz (NFT Marketplace Beta)

https://www.trophee.xyz

https://www.mangatoken.org

