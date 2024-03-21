EJET Eco-Friendly Electric Motor & Drivetrain Yacht Tenders: New Model Announced

Boat engineering and design company EJET Electric Yacht Tenders has announced the development of its latest electric motor 9X yacht tender model.

Much like their highly acclaimed 4X tender, the upcoming 9X model sports EJET’s proprietary electric motor and drivetrain, going in line with founder Žiga Jarc’s mission of providing sustainable transportation options for yacht owners and guests. Both models will be available in the summer, with the 9X build slated for initial testing in July.

The announcement follows EJET’s recent appearance at the Boot Düsseldorf Boat Show. Having received the International Boat Industry’s Rising Star Award, the company revealed the development of its larger 9X model with the aim of promoting environmental responsibility within the boating industry.

Designed to be lightweight and compact without sacrificing output or speed, the new tender will be powered by a 220 kWh battery and a 300 kW motor, with an option to upgrade to 340 kW, ensuring 98% efficiency and making it suitable for sports such as water skiing. The boat’s V-shaped hull has been adjusted to accommodate EJET’s custom electric powertrain and is capable of withstanding turbulent waters and inclement weather conditions. Each boat is built with standard hydraulic steering mechanisms, along with the company’s military-grade jet system, allowing for easy maneuvering, reversing, and sudden stops in both low- and high-speed scenarios.

The 9X model will also feature a digital interface, which boaters will be able to use to select different driving modes and dynamics, view real-time GPS navigation and system data, and access the smart audio Bluetooth system. Additionally, amenities such as a hydraulic bathing platform, an electric grill, an ice maker, and a refrigerator will all be available as upgrade options for all 9X tenders.

Founded in 2016 by Žiga Jarc, EJET began with the goal of developing a zero-emissions electric yacht tender that did not compromise performance or safety. The company has since become a pioneer in electric propulsion systems and remains committed to future innovations in the boating industry. EJET tenders are currently the only products on the market with custom electric drivetrains.

EJET Electric Yacht Tenders, under the leadership of founder Žiga Jarc, is actively engaged in the development of its proprietary electric propulsion technology. The initiative is part of the company's broader commitment to innovation in high-performance, long-range powertrain technology for the marine industry. This effort underscores EJET's focus on delivering solutions characterized by their lightweight and compact design, high power output, and exceptional motor efficiency of up to 98%. With a specific emphasis on extending battery life, the company aims to set new benchmarks for what is achievable in electric propulsion within the boating sector.

“We built the company and the brand on three pillars: driver-centric experience, sustainability with clean electric power, and advanced electric propulsion technology,” says Ziga Jarc. “We cooperate with the best nautical partners to create unforgettable experiences for our customers.”

