Ekim Saribardak Talks About Rewire Security GPSLive And Telematic Solution

Ekim Saribardak is the Chief Technology Officer [CTO] at Rewire Security. Rewire offers the best GPS Tracking System in the UK. It aims to design solutions for the transportation sector to enhance fleet operations visibility, sustainability, and safety.

According to Ekim, the world is locked at home since the Covid-19 pandemic, but transportation companies delivering water and food across the states have worked tirelessly. Rewire's security R&D team put in lots of effort to deliver GPSLive & APP software that will allow fleet managers to keep track of their drivers and vehicles in real time.

Ekim is a technology geek right from the time he had his first computer. Since 1990, he has studied and researched anything connected to the computer. He was fascinated by studying how computer technology is changing people’s daily life. For more than two decades he worked in the software and hardware field for multiple businesses.

Ekim is a motivated IT professional and project manager with an enduring passion for software and web app projects. His technical competence is in every area of the desktop, network, telecommunications, web apps, product management, and digital marketing. He has a knack for making influential decisions in the pressurized situation and ability for problem-solving.

Ekim Saribardak quotes, ‘The 3D mantra - Diligence, Dedication and Determination towards task however complicated defines your SUCCESS’.

Rewire Security released its latest GPSLive, a GPS and telematics software in December 2020. It has been helping fleet managers and business owners to locate their vehicles in real-time. The software even offers detailed information about the driver’s route history, driving behavior, and a vehicle service reminder.

Are drivers adhering to national speed limits on the road?

Are drivers excessively idling during deliveries?

How many hours does the fleet driver spend behind the steering wheels per day?

How to ensure that the driver and vehicle are safe?

GPSLive has been a powerful tool to gather data and has allowed small businesses and startups to leverage the benefits at affordable costs. Businesses are offered an option to pay-as-they-go. No upfront cost!

According to a survey, fleet companies using telematics solutions have enhanced diver and fleet safety along with increased productivity. Telematic technology has decreased fuel consumption by 10% and accident costs by 21%. With GPSLive, drivers receive information about unexpected traffic, road congestion, roadblocks, etc. The telematics system recommends an optional route to evade delays and reach the delivery destination on time. The short and fast route is evaluated and fleet drivers’ productivity is increased and their on-field time is put to best use.

Vehicle idling time causes the transportation company a lot. If 100 vehicles idled for only 2 hours a day, the wasted fuel cost is approximately $165,000. With GPSLive’s telematics technology, the fleet manager can check the performance, location, and engine status. The necessary steps are taken to lessen the vehicle’s idling time. It is essential to take proactive measures!

Rewire Security has been in business since 2012 offering web-based analytics to SMBs and even large companies to manage fleets and drivers efficiently.



