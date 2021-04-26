Ekso expanding its robotic exoskeleton adoption across Asia

SYDNEY, Australia, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics, an industry leader in exoskeleton technology, with presence in Malaysia, announces its partnership with Royal Rehab in Australia, further scaling the use of its robotic exoskeleton across the Asia Pacific region.

With Ekso Bionics’ recent expansion plan in Asia Pacific, EksoNRs are now in Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. Ekso is the most clinically used robotic exoskeleton globally and in Asia and has helped patients take more than 130 million steps globally.

Royal Rehab, Australia’s leading not-for-profit provider of rehabilitation and disability support services, has entered into an agreement with Ekso Bionics to bring its advanced exoskeleton technology to Australia.

The acquisition represents the inception of Royal Rehab’s plans to become a centre of excellence in technology-driven rehabilitation through the acquisition of assistive technologies.

Clinical Evidence Suggests EksoNR Gait Training:

Improves functional balance outside of the device in people with motor incomplete spinal cord injury (SCI).

Improves walking distance outside of the device for people with stroke and motor incomplete SCI at discharge compared to admission.

Improves patient gait speed outside of the device at discharge compared to admission.

Matt Mackay, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Rehab, said breakthroughs in technology are driving better and faster outcomes for people living with life-changing conditions and injury, however these have been unavailable in Australia, until now.

“Those treated for a neurological condition overseas will often have access to assistive technology that can dramatically change a person’s quality of life,’’ said Mackay.

‘’Robotics, virtual reality, and exoskeletons are an integral part of rehab programs in other countries because they can accelerate recovery, strength, and mobility to a whole new level. Australian patients now have the opportunity to access this potentially life-changing technology.”

“It is our vision to create a centre of excellence in rehabilitation technology which will empower people with disabilities with an unparalleled level of freedom, choice and independence,’’ said Mackay.

EksoNR is currently available through Royal Rehab’s services including Royal Rehab Private Hospital, Community Rehabilitation Services, and specialist brain and spinal injury units, and is available soon in MetroRehab Hospital. Royal Rehab is also in discussions with Ekso Bionics to act as the demonstration site of the EksoNR for other rehabilitation providers in the Australian market in the future.

According to Chwee Foon, President Asia Pacific, Ekso Bionics, “We are delighted to welcome Royal Rehab as one of our certified rehab centres, to bring the EksoNR to Australians. With their strong reputation in neurological, brain and spinal cord injury rehabilitation and commitment to empowering people to reach their potential, the organisation is a perfect fit. This partnership further solidifies our goal to increase accessibility of our robotic technology across Asia Pacific’’

The EksoNR is set to revolutionise rehabilitation practice in Malaysia and Asia with its ability to help improve patients recovery following stroke, acquired brain injury and spinal cord injury. The Ekso is already being actively deployed across various rehabilitation hospitals and day rehabilitation centres in community across key countries in Asia.



In Malaysia, there are 92 stroke related hospital admissions each day. Stroke is the leading cause of long-term disability and loss of mobility, especially amongst the seniors. More than 65% of stroke survivors have impaired ability to walk and 30% have long-term motor deficits.

About Royal Rehab

Royal Rehab is a leading rehabilitation and disability support provider and registered non-profit organisation. Established in 1899, Royal Rehab is highly regarded for its state-wide specialist brain and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The services also incorporate supported accommodation, two private hospitals (Royal Rehab Private and MetroRehab Hospital), a purpose-built spinal cord injury resort and community services which provide our clients with holistic quality care. Royal Rehab is managed by an experienced and specialised team dedicated to maximising life skills, abilities, and independence. We provide a best-in-class approach through our commitment to clinical excellence, innovative programs, and person-centred services.

For more information on Royal Rehab visit www.royalrehab.com.au

About Ekso Bionics ®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on Twitter.