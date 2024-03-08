El Paso Ankle Joint Replacement Surgery For Arthritis & Osteoporosis Announced

Foot and Ankle Partners of El Paso (915-503-2020) is offering ankle joint replacement surgery as an additional treatment option for patients suffering from ankle arthritis.

—

The treatment is intended for individuals with end-stage arthritis, severe fractures from osteoporosis, tumors, or other causes of ankle pain that have not responded to non-surgical treatments. Patients can book an appointment with the clinic to receive a diagnosis and specialized care during and after the surgery.

For more information, please visit https://www.epfootandankle.com/ankle-joint-replacement-foot-ankle-surgeon-el-paso-texas.html

With the announcement, Foot and Ankle Partners of El Paso aims to highlight treatment options that can improve their patients’ quality of life. In addition to causing severe chronic pain, ankle arthritis and other such conditions can result in impaired movement of the foot and ankle, leading to potential mobility issues if left untreated.

While ankle arthritis is typically treated with oral medications and joint injections, Foot and Ankle Partners of El Paso recommends ankle joint replacement, or total ankle arthroplasty, for severe cases that do not respond to conservative methods. Individuals who meet the aforementioned criteria can schedule an appointment with the clinic, during which they will receive an assessment from a specialist. Physicians may also order additional imaging studies, such as X-rays or an MRI, to further examine the symptomatic ankle.

Upon confirmation of the diagnosis, the patient will be able to schedule an appointment for their surgery. At Foot and Ankle Partners of El Paso, the procedure is performed under general anesthesia, and damaged regions of the tibia, fibula, and talus bones are removed using highly specialized instruments. The surgeon will then fasten a bone graft to the healthy parts of the tibia and fibula using bone cement and screws, and this prosthesis will act as an artificial ankle.

Foot and Ankle Partners of El Paso will also be involved in the patient’s postoperative care to monitor for complications and advise them on any precautionary measures they should take. Once the patient has been discharged from the hospital, the clinic will refer them to physical therapy to regain their range of motion.

By ensuring that their patients make a full recovery, Foot and Ankle Partners of El Paso remains committed to providing comprehensive foot and ankle care to residents of West Texas.

Interested parties can learn more by visiting https://www.epfootandankle.com/ankle-joint-replacement-foot-ankle-surgeon-el-paso-texas.html

