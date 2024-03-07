El Paso Sports Injury Clinic: Custom 3D-Printed Orthotics For Runners Announced

Foot and Ankle Partners of El Paso (915-503-2020) has announced new 3D printing services for West Texas patients in need of custom orthotics.

Following their partnership with Go 4-D, Foot and Ankle Partners of El Paso is now offering their patients the option to request Phits 3D-printed custom orthotics. These are suitable for children, runners, hikers, and individuals who must spend the majority of their day standing, such as nurses and retail workers.

For more information, please visit https://go4-d.com/

With the announcement, Foot and Ankle Partners of El Paso aims to highlight the benefits of custom orthotics in providing comfort and reducing the frequency of injuries. According to an article in the World Journal of Orthopedics, orthotics have been shown to aid in the treatment and prevention of sports- and movement-related injuries through biomechanical correction. Because the devices provide additional cushioning and support for the foot, they can also be beneficial for individuals with standing jobs.

Foot and Ankle Partners of El Paso offers fully customizable 3D-printed orthotics for a variety of sports, including running, cycling, golfing, skiing, and soccer, and they can also fulfill requests for safety workwear and everyday shoes. For optimal foot correction, the clinic takes precise measurements and in-depth gait analyses through a combination of 2D and 3D scanning. Software AI enhances visualization, giving the health provider detailed pressure and volumetric overviews of all areas of the patient’s foot and assisting them with anatomical digital casting and precision diagnostics.

The orthotics are then printed on HP commercial 3D printers with non-toxic and biodegradable PA 12 nylon powder, which acts to improve the strength, flexibility, and durability of the devices. Depending on their needs, patients may be recommended Lattice Structure orthotics, which provide zone density and stiffness direction control, or Slim Structure orthotics, which are suitable for individuals with limited shoe space. In general, 3D-printed orthotics are more lightweight than their handmade counterparts, as their lattice structure allows for modifications to flexibility and stiffness in the printed base without the need for added material or bulk.

By offering these services to their patients, Foot and Ankle Partners of El Paso remains true to their mission of providing their patients with personalized foot and ankle medical care. The clinic has served residents of West Texas since its founding in 2013.

