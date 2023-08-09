Elapath Energy Secures Landmark $100 Million Contract for 100MW Renewable Energy Project in Singapore

Elapath Energy secures a major landmark.

Elapath Energy, in collaboration with Alkam Energy, a renowned player in the renewable energy sector, has secured a landmark $100 million contract for a groundbreaking 100-megawatt (MW) renewable energy project in Singapore. This monumental venture, scheduled to commence in August 2023, marks a significant stride towards revolutionizing Singapore's energy landscape over the span of two months.

The comprehensive project, valued at approximately $100,000,000, exemplifies Elapath Energy and Alkam Energy's collective commitment to harnessing the inexhaustible power of the sun for generating pristine, sustainable energy. Through meticulous site assessments, strategic solar panel placement, and the integration of cutting-edge inverter batteries, the project will underscore Elapath Energy and Alkam Energy's dedication to innovation, efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

Eden Akash, CEO of Elapath Energy, emphasized, "Our triumph in securing this remarkable contract not only underscores our technical prowess and industry acumen but also showcases our dedication to accelerating the adoption of renewable energy on a global scale. Together with Alkam Energy, we are poised to play an instrumental role in shaping a greener future for Singapore and beyond."

The visionary approach of Elapath Energy and Alkam Energy towards renewable energy solutions has garnered recognition and partnerships across industries and geographies. As critical players in the global energy transition, they empower businesses and individuals to embrace cleaner, more sustainable energy alternatives, driving economic prosperity while preserving the planet for future generations.

About Elapath Energy and Alkam Energy:

Elapath Energy, in collaboration with Alkam Energy, leads the way as a trailblazing provider of renewable energy solutions dedicated to helping businesses and individuals worldwide tap into the inexhaustible potential of solar power for clean, sustainable energy generation. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, quality, and environmental responsibility, Elapath Energy and Alkam Energy are at the forefront of driving the global shift toward renewable energy sources.



Contact Info:

Name: Liang-Wei Cheng (Director)

Email: Send Email

Organization: Elapath Energy

Phone: +1(212)202-8497

Website: http://Elapathenergy.com



