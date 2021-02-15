Elcom Launches Version 11.5 of Their Leading Digital Experience Platform

The latest release enables administrators and publishers to efficiently deliver their digital-first strategies.

SYDNEY, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elcom, a leading Digital Experience Platform used by organisations to efficiently deliver their digital-first strategies through their intranets, digital workplaces, websites and portals, today announced the launch of Elcom V11.5.

To remain competitive in the wake of COVID-19, organisations must provide personalised digital communication, connection and information access anywhere and anytime, while simplifying the task of managing these digital experiences. The Elcom team has invested significantly in enhancing the design and usability of the platform to work smarter and faster. Administrators and publishers can look forward to more choice and control around the management, delivery and access of content-related experiences, while audiences will have greater flexibility in how they interact with these sites.

Ryan Bloch, COO & General Manager at Elcom, explains, "The powerful capabilities of Elcom means that it is used as the foundation to deliver great digital experiences to a wide audience, from staff and customers, to partners and suppliers. This means the platform must be intuitive and easy to use, while offering a wide range of functionality to meet multiple needs – from an effective digital workplace for staff, to a portal for suppliers or a website for customers and prospects. This is the basis for Elcom V11.5. We simply wanted to make it work smarter and faster for publishers, and more seamlessly for audiences."

The Elcom Platform brings together all the best features of a digital experience solution into one user friendly design tailored to an organisation's needs. Built from feedback from clients, the latest version of the Elcom Platform provides:

Enhanced publishing and authoring experience. Highlights include end users can easily publish articles by filling out a form and selecting new article attributes and metadata options. Publishers can also quickly change layouts and share drafts with external stakeholders securely.

Seamless design and usability of dynamic widgets. Dynamic widgets make re-purposing and reusing content across sites easy. Highlights include the ability to show featured articles, custom metadata to increase search options and the ability to favourite content directly from a widget.

More flexibility with the powerful forms tool. Highlights include the ability to pull in data from external sources, improved form validation rules and seamless rendering on mobile.

Streamlined and automated processes with workflows for forms and content. Highlights include the ability to access additional advanced workflow routing rules, easily capture comments across workflows and request approval for specific parts of a form or content.

Additional mechanisms to keep data safe and secure. Highlights include enhanced password security checks, new robust reports for administrators and the ability to add reports in dashboards to quickly view data.

For more information on Elcom V11.5, please visit: https://hubs.ly/H0GtDmD0

For more information on the Elcom Digital Experience platform, please visit: https://hubs.ly/H0GtDmZ0

About Elcom

For over 20 years, Elcom has been driving digital transformation across medium to large organisations, helping them to achieve significant cost and time savings. Our product, the Elcom Digital Experience Platform, is the backbone of over 1000 intranet, portal, website, mobile and learning management deployments; enabling our clients to deliver exceptional online experiences, while achieving operational and administration efficiency. Elcom is used by organisations across all industries including The Fair Work Ombudsman, Inner West Council, Ascham School, Cabrini, The Benevolent Society, Vita Group, Kia Motors, Forty Winks and Clayton Utz.