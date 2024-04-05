Electrical vehicle charging station operator ZES and electrip join Hubject's global intercharge roaming network

ZES and electrip; joint ventures of Zorlu Enerji & WrenHouse established under Electrip Global Ltd and Hubject, the world's largest charging network provider, have signed a partnership to enhance e-roaming solutions.

ZES, as one of Turkey's leading charge point operators (CPO); and electrip as the fresh CPO in European market; have announced a business partnership with Hubject, the world's the largest charging network provider for electric vehicles. The EV roaming partnership agreement, which was signed on 21st March, Thursday by İ. Sinan Ak, CEO of Electrip Global Ltd, and Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject enables around 4000 ZES stations in Turkey and electrip stations in Italy, France, Bulgaria, Greece, Croatia, Montenegro, and Poland to be compatible with hundreds of e-mobility service providers across Europe, giving EV drivers seamless charging experience.

İ. Sinan Ak, CEO of Electrip Global Ltd, commented on the partnership: “We launched ZES in 2018 to support electric vehicle owners in Turkey with our intra and intercity charging stations, and recently introduced “electrip” in Europe to speed up the electric vehicle revolution. As state-of-the-art brands, we are glad to sign this valuable partnership with Hubject. This collaboration will help us to make electric vehicles more accessible and usable throughout Turkey and European countries. This is an essential part of our overall plan to reduce carbon emissions and protect our planet with our contribution to the expansion of e-mobility ecosystem."

Hubject CEO Christian Hahn added: "We're happy to welcome ZES and electrip into the inter-charge CPO network. This partnership will help them to strengthen their infrastructure in the countries where they operate. It means thousands of EV drivers will be able to easily find and use ZES and electrip charging stations and others that are part of Hubject's e-roaming network, which in turn is a big step in the right direction of encouraging drivers to switch to electric."

About EV Roaming

EV roaming provides a flexible charging experience within a network of charging station operators, allowing EV drivers to charge their vehicles with any RFID card or app on any network. The technology, which is similar to the roaming option on mobile phones, can be extended across borders and used internationally. EV drivers can use any operators’ station whether they have a subscription to that operator or not, whether they are in their home network or using one abroad.

About ZES

Established in 2018, ZES is dedicated to facilitating EV journeys in Turkey and accelerating the EV revolution through its fast-charging stations deployed across urban and intercity roads. In addition to providing swift charging solutions at public points, ZES installs charging stations in commonly shared areas and workplaces, meeting the demands of its users. With a rapid expansion of charging stations nationwide, ZES is committed to making EV charging stations accessible and operational throughout Turkey.

For more information, please visit https://zes.net/en/about-us

About electrip

electrip is a fresh player in the European market, aiming to excel in charging point operations. Rooting from the advanced experience and know-how of its shareholders, electrip aims to contribute for a better world in line with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Starting with 7 countries in Europe, namely as Italy, France, Poland, Greece, Bulgaria, Montenegro, and Croatia; electrip will be soon in many countries worldwide. electrip is dedicated to the development of innovative solutions to meet the needs of the present and shape the future, continuously expanding its service solutions and refining its customer-centered approach.

For more information, please visit https://electripglobal.com/

electrip&ZES aim to ease the journeys of electric vehicle owners and accelerate the electric vehicle revolution with charging stations established in the city and on intercity roads. Besides public points; it also offers charging stations at building complexes and workplaces in line with the demands of its users.

About Hubject

Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its e-roaming platform Intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (EMPs) to provide standardized access to charging infrastructure regardless of any network. Hubject has established the world's largest cross-provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks encompassing over 600,000 connected charging points and more than 2,000 B2B partners across 60 countries and four continents. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the Mobility market, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers, and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug & Charge using ISO15118-2 and ISO15118-20. In essence, Hubject promotes eMobility and its advancement worldwide. Founded in 2012, Hubject is a joint venture of the BMW Group, Bosch, EnBW, Enel X Way, E. ON, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, and the Volkswagen Group. Hubject's headquarters are in Berlin, with subsidiaries in Los Angeles and Shanghai.

For more information, please visit https://www.hubject.com/

