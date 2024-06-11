Electrification In Accelerated Mode In The MENA Region As Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company and Uber Forge Regional Partnership

MoU was signed in the presence of Omar Al Futtaim, Vice-Chairman and CEO of Al-Futtaim Group and Dara Khosrowshahi, Global CEO of Uber. The partnership aims to accelerate electrification on Uber, diversify electric vehicle options and expand charging infrastructure.

—

Electrification of urban transportation is currently in major focus within the automotive industry, as it has the potential to shift large volumes of cars towards greener mobility and maximize the sustainability impact. Leading this charge in the region are Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company, the region’s leading new energy vehicle provider, and Uber, the world's largest ride-hailing platform, through their partnership. This alliance of market leaders sets a new benchmark for electrification, with the promise to not only make a significant contribution to the region’s strategic sustainability goals but also give a large number of people wider access to green mobility in the region.

The strategic partnership will give drivers a wide selection of electric and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) vehicles to book on Uber’s platform. Each EV and PHEV ride contributes to a considerable reduction in carbon emissions, making sustainable travel a reality for all.



Additionally, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company will support with charging infrastructure, making it easier for EV drivers to provide rides on Uber. This development supports Uber’s commitment to having 25% of kilometers driven on its platform in Dubai be emission-free by 2026.



The partnership includes access to dedicated 'fast-charging fleet hubs’ through Charge2Moov by Al-Futtaim, ensuring that EV drivers on Uber can continue to provide rides with minimal downtime. The collaboration will be implemented in the region, supporting electrification and zero-emission targets, and promoting sustainable transportation solutions throughout the region.



"Our partnership with the world’s largest ride-hailing company is truly a momentous milestone. We understand that the power of electrification lies in its scale. Transitioning large volumes of cars and kilometers driven to greener mobility at once delivers a substantial decrease in carbon emissions; it’s about leveraging the collective shift for significant environmental benefit. We are proud to have Uber as a partner in driving this collective shift forward," said Hasan Nergiz, Managing Director, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company.



Frans Hiemstra, MEA Regional General Manager, Uber, added: "Uber is racing to electrify its platform and leading the charge around the world. With more than 145,000 drivers making the switch and EV ride options available in 200 cities, Uber is now the most widely available electric car network globally. Our partnership with Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company will help us speed up our efforts in the region, bringing thousands more EVs onto the Uber platform and providing drivers with much-needed access to charging infrastructure."



The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) provides a framework for cooperation between Uber and Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company to facilitate electric mobility solutions across the region. This includes the introduction of eligible new energy vehicles (NEVs) owned and distributed by Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility to fleet partners operating on the Uber app in the UAE.



Beyond steering the sustainability agenda, both companies remain committed to nurturing human capital across the region and boosting the gig economy, with one of the youngest, most tech-savvy populations.



About Al-Futtaim Group



Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.



Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

About Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company

Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company is a subsidiary of Al-Futtaim Group, dedicated to promoting and advancing sustainable mobility solutions in the UAE and across the Middle East. The division is focused on the distribution and sale of electric and hybrid vehicles, charging infrastructure, and related services.

With a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company aims to accelerate the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in the region, reducing the carbon footprint and promoting a cleaner and greener future. The company is the exclusive distributor of Polestar and BYD electric vehicles in the UAE, offering a range of models that cater to different needs and budgets.

In addition to offering electric vehicles, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company provides a comprehensive range of services that includes charging solutions, after-sales support, and financing options.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? Billions of trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

