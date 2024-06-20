Electrification Coalition Pushes for a Shift to Electric School Buses for Improved Safety: Lion Electric Leads the Way

Because every child deserves a safe, clean ride to school.

The Electrification Coalition, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization advocating for clean transportation solutions, calls for a nationwide shift to electric school buses—the safer, eco-friendly alternative to diesel-powered models.

In the US, school buses, primarily diesel-powered, form the largest mass transit system. A recent Electric School Bus Safety report linked exposure to diesel fumes with an increased risk of cancer development in children. Moreover, the report highlights over 112 incidents of buses catching fire occurred in 2021 alone. In 2023, Blue Bird's 2022 Vision Models were widely recalled after three buses within the Moore Public Schools (MPS) district caught fire. Director of Communications and Community Relations for Moore Public Schools Anna Aguilar shared that these incidents raised the need for a closer look at the district's fleet. This, coupled with the fact that, on average, there are 108 fatalities each year, has led the Electrification Coalition to call into question the safety of the country's school-going children and urge school districts to adopt electric school buses for the benefit of student health and safety.

"It's time our children stop paying the price," said Ben Prochazka, the Executive Director of Electrification Coalition. "For too long, our children have been breathing dangerous emissions from diesel school buses every day as they travel to and from school. Electrifying our nation's school bus fleet will not only protect our most vulnerable Americans but also reduce our oil dependency."

With Electric School Bus Safety taking center stage, the Electrification Coalition spotlights Lion Electric, the world's first electric school bus manufacturer. Having driven the most miles with the highest number of buses, minimal issues, and no reported injuries or fatalities, the company's track record shines compared to others in the field. Their electric vehicles have been applauded for their reliability and safety, establishing the company as North America's most secure and trustworthy manufacturer of electric school buses. With its first zero-emission school bus made in the USA, Lion Electric paved the way for the electric school bus revolution that is now gaining traction as more companies launch electric school buses.

Lion Electric is paving the way for a cleaner and healthier for children in North America. And they're not alone. Other companies, including Blue Bird, IC Buses, and Thomas Built, are stepping up to the plate to further the progress in giving the traditional yellow school buses a clean, green makeover.

The Electrification Coalition says that the future of student transportation is electric, and that's why the organization has committed itself to offering various resources to help school districts electrify their school buses.

