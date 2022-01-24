Electro-offensive And Number One In Premium Segment: BMW Posts Strong 2021

The BMW brand ended 2021 with global sales up 9.1 percent (to 2,213,795 vehicles) on the previous year. Thanks to its young and attractive product line-up, BMW achieved its highest-ever sales figures.

The BMW Group posted solid year-on-year sales growth of 8.4 percent last year, with a total of 2,521,525 BMW. They reached a new all-time high of 2,213,795 units (+9.1%) last year, with the brand leading the global premium segment. The company more than doubled its sales of fully-electric vehicles in 2021 to 103,855 units (+133.2%).

“Despite supply bottlenecks and the continuing coronavirus pandemic: We achieved a strong sales performance in 2021, thanks to a powerful operational performance and stellar product line-up. Our brands reported numerous all-time best sales results around the globe – spearheaded by the BMW brand, which is number one in the global premium segment,” said Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales. “With more than 100,000 fully-electric vehicles sold last year, ramping up electromobility was our clear focus,” Nota continued.

BMW Group well positioned to continue profitable growth in 2022

The company is optimistic about the current year. “In 2022 we want to continue our profitable growth and we will systematically expand our range of fully-electric vehicles. We have set ourselves particularly ambitious growth targets in this area and aim to more than double our sales of fully-electric vehicles from last year,” Nota added.

Systematic digitalization of customer interface paves the way for sales success in the future With the introduction of the BMW iX and BMW i4, the BMW Group has significantly expanded its digitalization of the customer interface.

Data-based recognition of service requirements enables proactive customer care. This means the customer can be contacted directly and receive assistance remotely, wherever possible, or a visit to the workshop can be set up easily and efficiently, if needed.

The new My BMW/MINI app offers even more additional features, such as booking of digital services or broad access to charging options, and also provides a direct channel to customers.

BMW sales surpass all-time high of pre-crisis year 2019

2021 dominated by electromobility offensive

In 2021, 13 percent of BMW and MINI vehicles sold worldwide – a total of 328,316 units (+70.4 %) – were already electrified. In Europe it was already more than 23 percent (225,415 units).

With 37,939 BMW iX3* vehicles sold in 2021, about one in ten BMW X3 vehicles delivered to customers worldwide was fully electric. During this same period, one in three customers worldwide who bought a MINI 3 door model opted for the model’s fully-electric variant* (34,851 units). At the same time, the BMW i3, the world's only fully-electric premium vehicle in the compact segment, continued to grow in its ninth year: With 28,216 vehicles sold, 5.4 percent more BMW i3 vehicles were sold than in the previous year.

The BMW Group released two key innovation flagships, the BMW iX and the BMW i4, onto the market late last year. In 2022, the company will further expand its electric line-up with fully-electric versions of the BMW 7 Series and BMW X1 and, in 2023, the high-volume BMW 5 Series. These will be joined by other models, including the successor to the MINI Countryman and the all-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre.

By 2023, the company will have at least one fully-electric model on the roads in about 90 percent of its current market segments. Over the next ten years or so, the company plans to sell a total of about ten million fully-electric vehicles.

