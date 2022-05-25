Electrolux launches a Sustainability Squad to advocate for more sustainable living

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux is set to launch a Sustainability Squad of 10 influencers from the region to further its goal of spreading the word on sustainable practices to communities in APAC and MEA. The influencer initiative will start off with a virtual sustainability event this April.



Electrolux’s Sustainability Squad 2022

The Sustainability Squad initiative is set to run for nine months starting April 2022. During this time, Squad members will be completing challenges and activities divided into three main themes: 1) Eating and kitchen habits, 2) Laundry and dish care, and 3) Healthier homes. Each theme will have activities and challenges for the influencers to participate in, varying from sustainable eating to cleaning habits. Their progress can be followed on Instagram using #ElectroluxSustainabilitySquad.

"With the formation of the Electrolux Sustainability Squad, we partnered with influential personalities across the region who are just as passionate about sustainability as we are. Together, we want to inspire our consumers and our communities to make more sustainable choices and shape living for the better," said Joe Oram, Director of Brand & Product Marketing for Electrolux APAC & MEA.

The Squad members, each of whom brings a unique perspective on what sustainability means to them, have been carefully selected by Electrolux from countries all over the region including Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Vietnam.

Joining the influencers will be three industry mentors who will help guide the Squad members on their sustainable lifestyle goals.

Showcasing the latest in Electrolux technology, the entire initiative is built on the idea of making better choices for the environment — and how these better choices can become second nature with good habits and the right appliances in your household.

The end goal is to inspire collective action from the whole community, coming together and contributing to a better future.

About Electrolux

Electrolux is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. It reinvents taste, care, and well-being experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through their solutions and operations. Electrolux brands, including Electrolux, AEG, and Frigidaire, sell approximately 60 million household products in approximately 120 markets every year. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com

