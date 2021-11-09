Electrolux Makes Laundry Gentler on Environment with New UltimateCare Series

Driven by changing consumer behavior, Electrolux continues to strengthen its business purpose to shape better and more sustainable living worldwide.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On a mission to make clothes last longer and reduce garment care's environmental impact, Scandinavian lifestyle brand Electrolux launches the human-centric UltimateCare product range. In response to changing consumer demands, the new range enhances sustainable laundry practices by incorporating solutions to increase laundry efficiency, hygiene and improve garment care to promote sustainable fashion and living.

A recent study conducted by Electrolux on the interconnection between laundry and environment found that 88% of 4,000 participants across Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and South Korea were climate-conscious. Among them, 90% believed prolonging the lifetime of garments will protect the environment, highlighting the sustainability concerns among Asian consumers and the need for eco-friendly appliances to lower the carbon footprint of households.

In response to the study, Electrolux UtimateCare Gen II products provide care advice on demand through advanced technology, along with the Electrolux Life app designed to enhance consumers' experience throughout the garment life cycle, offering all-round protection to their clothes while reducing energy consumption.

Key features include:

AutoDose - reduces wear and tear by measuring the load to precisely dose detergent and softener* [1]

SensorWash- automatically detects dirt and soil levels and adjusts the cycle duration accordingly to remove 49 different visible stains effortlessly *[2]

UltraMix- thoroughly dissolves detergent, so no visible residue remains on your clothes* [3]

HygienicCare - finishes the wash cycle with a soft spray of vapour to remove up to 99.9% of allergens and germs* [4]

Electrolux Life app - provides expert guidance for cleaning and caring for 37 different fabrics

VapourRefresh - gentle vapour refreshes clothes and reduces wrinkles in 15 minutes

"Our business purpose and a strong commitment to sustainability drive us to improve our products and offering constantly. Our consumers can live more sustainable lives, saving energy, water, and resources with our innovative products and solutions. The new range of UltimateCare products increase consumers laundry efficiency, assist in reducing environmental impact, and maximize clothing life cycles," said Douglas Chua, General Manager, Electrolux Singapore.

For more information, visit https://www.electrolux.com.sg/

*[1] Less wear and tear due to reduced washing time. Save washing time by 20% based on comparing the duration of two cycles with ÖKO WM versus one cycle of the AutoDose washing machine. *[2] Tested on 4.5kg load with 5cm2 stains from food, household and personal products using Cotton 40°C + Stain Cycle. Results may vary depending on load size, type and duration of soiling, detergent type and water pressure. *[3] Tested on a 3kg mixed load of colour T-shirts and shirts, using recommended powder detergent dosage and load size. Results may vary depending on load size, detergent type and water pressure. *[4] "Tested on certain harmful allergens and germs: K. pneumoniae, P. aeruginosa, S. aureus Electrolux front load washers with Vapour / Hygienic Care option remove up to 99.2% of Der f1 (dust mite) and Fel d1 (cat allergen) and up to 99.9% of Staphylococcus aureus and Klebsiella pneumonia during a 40°C cotton wash. (For ANZ)"

