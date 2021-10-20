Electrolux Powers a More Sustainable Future with Singapore's First Appliance-as-a-Service Subscription Program

Bold new service by Electrolux in Singapore looks to reduce waste and carbon emissions by changing the way we consume, use and dispose of appliances.

SINGAPORE and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux, a progressive and premium Swedish home life brand, is boldly shaping the future of home appliance consumption and use with the launch of Singapore's first Appliance-as-a-service (AaaS) subscription program. The first of its kind service in Singapore is a significant milestone in its 2030 vision and targets to shape living for the better globally and aims to meet the changing living habits of millennials and Gen Z Singaporeans while simultaneously reducing waste.

Under the scheme, Singaporeans can browse Electrolux appliances on offer through Electrolux's official website, Electrolux Life app or Instagram. Once they find an item they like, consumers are directed to partner sites to sign up and confirm their monthly subscriptions before having their appliances delivered to their doors. The pilot is currently offered through Singapore Furniture Rental, Expats Partner and Cove, who received their first six UltimateCare washer dryers this week.

"Cove is delighted to be partnering with Electrolux to provide our tenants with the latest in innovative smart-home technologies at competitive prices. By offering quality and thoughtful appliances in our home rentals, we hope to encourage tenants to minimise waste and foster an environmentally conscious mindset. We're excited to be working together on various pioneering appliance subscription and pay-per-use models that allow us to jointly promote more sustainable urban living," said Sophie Jokelson, Cove Co-founder and CMO.

Each appliance comes with a warranty service that covers the duration of the subscription, and consumers may access paperless instructions and care manuals through the Electrolux Life app. When the subscription ends, the appliances are picked up and made available for other consumers or, if it is beyond re-use, upcycled and recycled according to Singapore E-waste regulations.

With no upfront deposits and affordable monthly payments, the first AaaS in Singapore is designed for young people, new homeowners, landlords and expats who need temporary and affordable appliances but worry about an outright purchase which contributes to global waste.

The leasing program covers most common appliances, including washer-dryers, refrigerators and wine cabinets. For example, wine lovers can subscribe to a 30-bottle, 3+1 shelf wine cabinet at Expats Partner for just SGD 40 per month for 13 months or longer.

Creating a better, more sustainable future for young Singaporeans

Traditionally, young people in Singapore live at home with their parents until they are married and move into their own spaces. However, amid lockdowns and the COVID-19 situation, more of such young people are choosing to move out to achieve greater flexibility and privacy. Between 1990 and 2020, the number of young people under 35 who lived alone or with non-family members surged from 33,400 to 51,300 — although Singaporeans do not become eligible for subsidised public housing until they marry or turn 35.

"The needs of Singaporeans are evolving, as are those of people around the world. Young people seek greater independence and move out earlier whilst also looking for ways to reduce their environmental footprints. With the launch of our first Appliance-as-Service subscription program, Electrolux is taking the lead on energy- and resource-efficient solutions as part of our Better Living Program objectives," said Douglas Chua, General Manager of Electrolux Singapore.

From moving in with friends to sharing co-living and co-working spaces or moving overseas, this cohort is willing to make financial sacrifices for individual growth and freedom. With many not having enough funds early on in their careers to furnish their new spaces, Electrolux's pilot subscription program is the ideal solution to address financial concerns and alleviate sustainability concerns generated by moving from home to home.

Together with modern property businesses like Cove, Electrolux and its partners are shaping the future of appliance manufacturing and sale — making it easier for young people to rent sustainably in the 21st century.

If you are a furniture, appliance rental company or a co-living, working space that would like to join Electrolux create a sustainable ecosystem, enabling subscription of appliances, you can contact our team via "leasing_business@electrolux.com"

About Electrolux

Electrolux is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell approximately 60 million household products in approximately 120 markets every year. In 2020 Electrolux had sales of SEK 116 billion and employed 48,000 people around the world. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com.

Related Links :

https://www.electroluxgroup.com/