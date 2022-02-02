Elekta increases customer focus with direct presence in Philippines

New legal entity in the Philippines will enable Elekta to meet underserved access to the best cancer care

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that it has established an office in the Philippines' capital, Manila, to offer new and existing customers superior service, education and training opportunities and faster access to the latest cancer care solutions. A direct presence in the country will allow Elekta to better address the Philippines' large gap in access to radiation therapy and the huge patient backlog, caused in part by the Covid pandemic.

Habib Nehme, Elekta's Executive Vice President of Turkey, India, Middle East, Africa, APAC & Japan, said: "Establishing an office in the Philippines is in line with our strategy of creating a world where everyone has access to the best cancer care. By being present in regional markets, we can be more responsive to the needs of our customers, which benefits their patients in these regions. Elekta is renowned for its breadth of cancer treatment solutions designed to fit any clinic, hospital or country."

Although the World Health Organization estimates more than 153,000 new cancer cases per year in the Philippines,* this number can be addressed with adequate investment in radiation therapy equipment and software as well as education and training to meet the demand for trained clinicians. Elekta is prepared to meet these needs.

"Our ambition is to build a strong local organization with a focus on customer satisfaction," said Shaun Seery, Elekta's Senior Vice President Asia Pacific. "Elekta has seen good growth in the Philippines over the past decade, however the market remains underserved, and I know we can do more for our customers to become a competitive partner."

* Ferlay J, Colombet M, Soerjomataram I, Parkin DM, Piñeros M, Znaor A, Bray F. Cancer statistics for the year 2020: An overview. Int J Cancer. 2021 Apr 5. doi: 10.1002/ijc.33588. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 33818764.

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Thorsson, Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +46-70-865-8012, e-mail: Mattias.Thorsson@elekta.com

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Raven Canzeri, Global Director, Media Relations

Tel: +1-770-670-2524, e-mail: Raven.Canzeri@elekta.com

Time zone: ET: Eastern Time

About Elekta

As a leader in precision radiation therapy, Elekta is committed to ensuring every patient has access to the best cancer care possible. We openly collaborate with customers to advance sustainable, outcome-driven and cost-efficient solutions to meet evolving patient needs, improve lives and bring hope to everyone dealing with cancer. To us, it's personal, and our global team of 4,700 employees combine passion, science, and imagination to profoundly change cancer care. We don't just build technology, we build hope. Elekta is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in more than 120 countries and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elekta/r/elekta-increases-customer-focus-with-direct-presence-in-philippines,c3496900

The following files are available for download: