Elevandi Appoints Board Of Directors

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevandi, a new Company Limited by Guarantee (GLC) created by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to take over the Singapore FinTech Festival, and bring together the global financial and FinTech communities, has appointed an international board of directors to oversee its mission and work.

Sopnendu Mohanty, MAS Chief FinTech Officer, will serve as the Chairman of the Elevandi Board. The directors will bring diverse perspectives and insights on innovations driving the financial sector.

The board of directors include:

Jo Ann Barefoot , CEO and Co-founder of Alliance for Innovative Regulation and Co-founder of Hummingbird Regtech. Jo Ann is a globally well-regarded policymaker with over 35 years of experience and was the first woman Deputy Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). Jo Ann is based in the U.S.

Neil Parekh, Partner and Head of Asia, Australia and New Zealand at Tikehau Capital. Neil is an accomplished Singaporean banker with over 30 years of global experience in financial services including the APAC region, Europe and the U.S.

Pieter Franken, Global FinTech Pioneer and Passionate Innovator, is based in Japan. Pieter has a career spanning 30 years in Financial Services, specialising in management, FinTech, innovation and large-scale digital transformations.

Matthias Kröner, Founder & Managing Director of Tradelite Solutions, is based in Germany. Formerly, Matthias served as Founder and CEO of Fidor Bank and DAB Bank; has over 25 years in financial services, with unparalleled insight into corporate strategy, innovation-leadership and M&A through the most transformative period in the history of the banking industry.

Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech Officer, Monetary Authority of Singapore. Sopnendu is a well-known Singaporean FinTech Professional with over 25 years of global experience in the Financial Sector covering financial services, technology and innovation.

Strengthening Elevandi's mission

Today's appointment of the board is key to fulfilling Elevandi's mission of fostering a dialogue between the public and private sectors to catalyse for the growth and positive impact of FinTech in the new digital economy. Elevandi's General Manager, Pat Patel, states:

"I am delighted to welcome our new board of directors who will help us drive our mission in the coming years. Importantly our diverse mix of directors will provide sound guidance to help us capture expanding FinTech opportunities around the world. We look forward to announcing new directors over the coming months."

The Singapore FinTech Festival

Appointment of the board members comes just a few weeks prior to the start of the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF), 8th-12th November, co-organised by MAS and Elevandi, in partnership with The Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) and in collaboration with Constellar Exhibitions.

The SFF 2021 programme will place special focus on Web 3.0 and features a Web 3.0 Knowledge Certificate in Financial Services issued by The Asian Institute of Digital Finance, National University of Singapore (NUS). This certificate can be earned through listening to speaker presentations throughout the week-long programme.

The Web 3.0 Knowledge Certificate in Financial Services is built around three modules:

Designing Financial Services on Web 3.0 Building Financial Services on Web 3.0 Sustainable Financial Services on Web 3.0.

The three modules are spread over 45 SFF sessions, and the pass mark has been set at 60%.

Over 10,000 companies have already registered to attend this year's SFF. Global leaders such as, Ben Horowitz, Co-Founder & General Partner, Andreesen Horowitz, Michael Miebach, Chief Executive Officer, Mastercard, Divya Suryadevara, Chief Financial Officer, Stripe, Dan Schulman, President & Chief Executive Officer, PayPal, Sabrina Peng, VP, Ant Group, President Social Good and Green Development, Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum Founder, Ethereum Foundation and many more will join our speaker line up.

About Elevandi

Elevandi, which means literally 'to lift or raise up' is building a global knowledge and collaboration platform aimed at bringing together the global financial and FinTech communities to address pain points in the financial system, and harness financial technology and innovation to improve the lives of individuals, economies and societies.

To drive its next phase of growth, Elevandi is expanding its activities beyond the SFF to a broader range of engagement platforms to drive greater collaboration in the global FinTech community. These include:

Green Shoots Series, monthly meetups for the global FinTech community to discuss critical topics trending in FinTech and the digital economy;

Deal Fridays, monthly events between investors and start-ups to drive deal-making opportunities;

Oxygen by APIX, an upskilling platform for financial institutions, FinTechs and tech enthusiasts with carefully curated masterclasses, panels, podcasts and research content from industry experts dedicated to promoting worldwide knowledge sharing;

Elevandi Forum, purpose-driven roundtables aimed at bringing the public and private sectors together to advance developments and issues within the FinTech industry;

Elevandi FinTech Insider Report, an annual report on digital advancements for the global FinTech industry.

More about Elevandi: https://www.fintechfestival.sg/about-us/

About The Singapore FinTech Festival

Co-organised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Elevandi, the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) is on its 6th edition. Last year's annual event brought together 60,000 participants from 160 countries – both virtually and in-person – for the development of financial services, public policy and technology. SFF is delivered in partnership with The Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) and in collaboration with Constellar Exhibitions.

The theme for 2021 is the impact of Web 3.0 on financial services. Over three days, we will bring together knowledge from leading academics, practitioners and thought leaders across 45 sessions that cover designing, building and ensuring sustainable financial services for Web 3.0.

More about the Singapore FinTech Festival: https://www.fintechfestival.sg/

