AFC rights supplemented by Copa del Rey, Table Tennis, Badminton, Sepak Takraw and Cricket

SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sports media group ELEVEN is building out its offering in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong with a focus on local and locally relevant content that will deliver over 2,000 hours of live sport to fans in 2022.



ELEVEN SECURES ADDITIONAL RIGHTS FOR SE ASIA & HONG KONG

ELEVEN has an extensive package of Asian Football Confederation rights and is currently home to LIVE coverage of every AFC Asian Women's Cup and AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar™ match in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Brunei Darussalam.

ELEVEN also has the rights to Spain's Copa del Rey, the Malaysian SPL Sepak Takraw League (STL) and a roster of international cricket, badminton and Japanese table tennis.

Cricket, table tennis and badminton are being served up to fans in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, the Philippines and Brunei Darussalam. Live coverage of this season's Copa del Rey and STL are also available on ELEVEN across the region with the exception of Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam.

Cricket fans will be able to see Tests, ODIs and T20s on ELEVEN featuring the top sides in the world including India, South Africa, Australia, England, Bangladesh, New Zealand, the West Indies and Ireland.

A total of 19 European badminton events will be shown by ELEVEN during 2022. LIVE table tennis from Japan will be delivered to audiences from February, and STL coverage is already underway.

More sports and more football content are set to be added to ELEVEN's platforms in the coming weeks as ELEVEN establishes itself as a dynamic new home for fans in the region.

Nick Wilkinson, Asia-Pacific Managing Director, The ELEVEN Group, said: "We are excited to be growing our operations across Southeast Asia and Hong Kong with a compelling mix of local and locally relevant content. Our ambition is to offer our audiences a dynamic new service to follow the sport they love. The partnerships that we have negotiated so far mean we are well on the way to delivering on this mission and we will be continuing to expand our portfolio in the coming months."

ELEVEN is employing a streaming-first approach in all Southeast Asia markets and Hong Kong, with its pioneering platform ElevenSports.com at the heart of its offering. ELEVEN's streaming service is due to be supplemented by partnerships with local linear operators to make content as accessible to fans as possible.

ELEVEN will be tailored to each market. Local teams will be installed in core territories in the near future, with ELEVEN's Southeast Asia operations headquartered across Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. Local commentary teams will be recruited to engage viewers with authentic and impactful programming.

Team Whistle, the US sports media and entertainment company acquired by the ELEVEN Group last year, is bringing its award-winning production capabilities to the new network of platforms and will be creating content that champions ELEVEN's live rights and engages younger audiences.

All content is free to fans until late January. To coincide with the Lunar New Year, ELEVEN will be available at a special introductory price throughout February.

Founded by the leading sports and media entrepreneur Andrea Radrizzani and Marc Watson in 2015, ELEVEN is an award-winning sports and entertainment media group. The ELEVEN Group houses 1,655 distribution channels and 665 million aggregated social media followers, generating more than 4 billion video views each month. The Group owns more than 50 original content formats and distributes approximately 65,000 live hours of sport each year to audiences globally. From the world's biggest sporting events, to the best local sport, to award winning original programming - viewers enjoy a 24/7 offering of live and non-live entertainment across ELEVEN's global network.