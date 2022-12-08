ELJADE’s Sweet Blueberry Noni Juice

JADE Food & Beverage is a global company that offers innovative natural products like premium juices, coffees, and desserts based on the ultramodern product development principle “Add Flavors to Healthy, Natural Foods.

—

JADE Food & Beverage is a global company that offers innovative natural products like premium juices, coffees, and desserts based on the ultramodern product development principle “Add Flavors to Healthy, Natural Foods.” Through revitalized research and development processes. JADE's signature brand, ELJADE was first launched in 2017 and gained popularity with its ‘Frozen’ Fresh Watermelon Juice.



Recently, ELJADE has gone further to launch more health-rich products to highlight the Blueberry Noni Juice, extracted from the tropical Noni plant that widely grows in the Southern Pacific Region. Noni is commonly known for their vast minerals, vitamins, and amino acids health benefits as well their extra 200 phytochemicals like Xeronin, scopoletin, and iridoid. One representative from Jade F&B quoted as saying, “Noni has gained great popularity due to its various benefits in boosting immunity. For quite a long time noni has been disregarded, given its unpleasant smell and taste; however, we have managed to get rid of the smell while maintaining the fruit’s original naturality and flavor thus giving it a new taste. Our mission in this venture is to continue doing our best through neoteric research and healthy innovations to continue to introduce good and beneficial healthy products that meet the consumers' needs.”







Despite noni’s growing popularity in the health world, many consumers found it difficult to consume them, due to their pungent smell and irksome taste. With the consumers' best interests in mind, ELJADE found a special method that gets rid of the smell and the bad noni taste making it more palatable with its original natural nutrients through an enzyme treatment process. It was through this fermentation free method that we discovered that noni juice has less of a fermented odor which makes it easier for consumption with a cleaner and soft taste. To further elevate the taste, ELJADE selected the blueberry concentrate to merge with the noni extract. This combination not only gave the juice a sweet and sour taste, but the taste turned out to be what people can enjoy.







ELJADE manufactures the Blueberry Noni Juice in a 70mL spout pouch that can be stored at room temperature for up to 24 months, making it easy to enjoy anytime and anywhere. As Jade F&B continues to innovate and grow, and after our successful business in Asia, its next goal is to expand the market globally. In doing so, Jade F&B opened up a branch office in Los Angeles, CA in 2022 as a step towards becoming a global food company.



If you are interested in ELJADE’s products or have any questions, please contact us through the information below.





Contact Info:

Name: JADE F&B

Email: Send Email

Organization: JADE F&B

Website: http://www.jadefnb.com/en/



Release ID: 89086155

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.