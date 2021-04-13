Ellerton & Company Chooses 75 High Street by Arcc Spaces To Expand in Asia

An intimate and central workplace with human centric design philosophy for creativity and client engagement

SINGAPORE, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellerton & Company, a Singapore-based public relations and advertising agency, has set up its headquarters at 75 High Street by Arcc Spaces, one of the leading flexible workplace service providers in Asia, to expand its business. Founded in 2014, the Company works with a number of global and local brands, providing a multi-faceted approach by offering communications, advertising, branding and digital marketing support for companies throughout Southeast Asia and beyond. With Arcc Spaces as one of its client, the move will add to the synergy between the two companies.



Ellerton & Co.'s roster of clients is worth well over US$35 billion, and come from a range of industries, from finance and tech to Michelin-starred restaurants, hospitality and architecture. The Company works with organisations of varying sizes including start-ups and SMEs to some of the largest multinationals in the world.

Located in the centre of Singapore, a short walk from City Hall and Raffles Place, the seven-storey building houses over 18,000 square foot modern, contemporary workspace complete with private offices for dedicated work, dynamic communal areas and state-of-the-art meeting rooms. 75 High Street by Arcc Spaces is currently in the midst of refurbishment to upgrade facilities including the entrance and lobby, common areas, the broadroom and some dedicated floors for enterprise solutions, aiming for completion in Q2 this year.

Oliver Ellerton, Director of Ellerton & Co, said: "We are thrilled to now be located at 75 High Street by Arcc Spaces. Having been based on the East Coast for five years, we were looking to move to a more central location to an office space that offered good facilities, a range of meeting spaces for internal and external discussions as well as a private workspace - 75 High Street by Arcc Spaces caters perfectly for this. As a growing team, we felt that 75 High Street would accommodate our expansion plans as well as not feel too big for the five of us at the moment.

This convenient location and their warm customer experience service team also support our business growth by impressing our clients and partners during their visits. The centre is a standalone building which provides high security and safety especially during current COVID-19 workplace precautionary measures. Arcc Spaces has four centrally located flexible workspaces at One Marina Boulevard, Suntec City, Duxton and 75 High Street. As members, we are also fortunate to be able to work from other Arcc Spaces' centres, allowing us the flexibility to work from different locations and meet clients or partners in convenient locations across Singapore."

Yann Deschamps, Commercial Director of Arcc Spaces, said: "We are delighted to have our PR partner Ellerton & Co joining us at 75 High Street by Arcc Spaces. We are committed to creating a comfortable and flexible working environment with our service providers. Their move continues to build the strong bond between the two companies as Ellerton & Co can use the space to engage with media, clients and partners, as well as assist us to create great content for our marketing channels. Working together with Oliver, our team produced a testimonial video to showcase his experience of moving into our centre. We look forward to working with the team to create more and better content for Arcc Spaces.

75 High Street by Arcc Spaces is a unique product of Arcc Spaces. The standalone building creates the privacy and flexibility for our members to organise business events besides using it simply as a workplace. Situated close to Singapore's famous National Gallery, we aim to create a cultural experience for our members and are proud to showcase beautiful art pieces from local artists across all seven floors. This year, Arcc Spaces will continue to explore more enrichment programs and partnerships for our members."

