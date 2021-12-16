ELOCOIN: The business coin from metaverse to Wyoming

- DAOs, the companies of the future, managed by smart contracts, will make it to the traditional economy, from Wyoming, thanks to ELOCOIN.

- The ELO metaverse will allow new DAOs to be hosted in a 100-storey building.

- ELOCOIN will be available on December 17, 2021 on Apeswap's SS-IAO

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ELOCOIN, a token which will allow investment from the crypto world into traditional economy companies, adapting DAOs to Wyoming State regulations, and setting a paradigm for value transfer, wealth and jobs creation in the traditional economy, starting from its metaverse.

The state of Wyoming is considered an oasis for the cryptocurrency industry in the United States, and since July it is also an oasis for DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations), being the first North American State to approve legislation acknowledging DAOs as a new kind of limited liability companies (LLCs).

Real estate, services, industries, energy, agriculture and finance are the preferred sectors and projects to be launched as DAOs by ELOCOIN, also including medicine, remote healthcare, education, or any company wanting to transition to the DAO model and take part in its launchpad.

The ELO metaverse will start with the ELO DAO TOWER (ELO512), which aims to be the "World Dao Center" to bring together the value chain and users of new DAO companies. Here, they can be headquartered and funded, they can interact with the community and receive or provide services easily and securely to all users of the web3 and the metaverse.

ELO DAO TOWER, will be 512 meters (1640 feet) tall, with 100 storeys (plus 7 underground), will feature state-of-the-art amenities for residents and visitors to enable the development of the ELO Community within the metaverse.

Although the metaverse of the ELO DAO TOWER will first be a virtual space, it will become an actual tower in the future, funded through the ELO DAO launchpad, in the city chosen by the Community.

ELOCOIN prepares its "Initial ELO DAO Offering" (IEDO), for companies taking the leap to DeFi, incorporating, thus, traditional economy companies to the DAO model, enabling a transfer between cryptoeconomy and the productive and real world.

ELOCOIN will be available on December 17, 2021 on Apeswap's SS-IAO, as a first step to connect traditional economy and DeFi.

ELOCOIN

https://elo.finance

contact@elo.finance

https://linktr.ee/Elocoin

https://elocoin.medium.com