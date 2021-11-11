Elonagotchi launches NFT token built on the Binance Smart Chain, aims to merge retro Tamagotchi game.

Elonagotchi game to be launched.

—

Elonagotchi is proud to announce its launch – it is a bep-20 play to earn gaming and NFT token, with various ways to earn, including the option to buy and generate rewards paid out in BUSD every 60 minutes.

The Story of the Game

Elonagotchi centers on the main character Elon, who has used neural ink to import his mind into his favorite childhood game as a joke to the world. Unfortunately for him, he’s now trapped and unable to find his way out. His only chance of escaping is to get to his moon base, Space XM, where his best technology is hidden away.

The Mission for Gamers

Your mission as a gamer is to save Elon. To do this, you play and win nfts based on your Elon score. Play hard, earn harder. Competitive play will offer chances to win special Elonagotchi NFTs.

The Team Vision

The Elonagotchi team is very passionate about the project. They are raising funds to complete game development and create a thriving ecosystem that brings back the nostalgia of the 1990s in the exciting new era of cryptocurrency. The team is dedicated to solving the issue of low rewards for holders, through injecting the profits using real-world techniques used by successful businesses every day.

Giving Back to the Community

Token-based projects tend to suffer the same fate, one pump, and a big dump. This is due to the lack of incentive to buy and hold the token as the risk is too high to rely on token purchases alone. This results in a significant sell-off due to a lack of buying pressure and the zero-sum game.

In Elonagotchi, we change that by providing a profit model that ensures token growth not through burn or manipulation but by cash injection into the token itself by selling a product. This is done in two ways; first is through play to earn ticket sales (Moon Missions) and second is fiat game sales through in-game purchases and advertising. In both cases, the profits from the Elonagotchi game will purchase the token to its business wallet.

All holders of the token represent owners in the project proportionately to the percentage amount of tokens held. Because of the tax model, on every transaction, 8% is redistributed as rewards in the form of BUSD. This reward represents dividends to the holders. With profits being injected through product sales, the token becomes self-sustaining, with innate growth not reliant on token purchases. Because the token is autonomous, the token becomes more valuable to investors through a profit-driven increase in token value.

About Elonagotchi

Elonagotchi is a gaming / NFT token built on the Binance Smart Chain, aiming to merge retro Tamagotchi game. Play to earn is a fun, new way to earn a passive income stream while having a good time.

