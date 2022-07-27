Elyssa Cosmétique: A Beauty Brand symbol of French excellence For All Women

—

Elyssa Cosmétique is a brand symbol of French excellence, among the Top 5 brands in France. Born from a deep passion for beauty, its cosmetic products are created with ingredients that promise care to awaken the senses of sublime hair. Sublimating and caring for demanding hair types is a problem that the French brand aims to solve. Elyssa Cosmétiques formulates products with ingredients that better respect nature and the delicate balance of hair.

Elyssa Cosmétiques offer each hair care products that is designed precisely for everyone’s needs. An exclusive product introduced by Elyssa Cosmétique is Lissage Brésilien. The product is specially formulated with rehydrating properties of Cocar and Keratin that is naturally beneficial with rich and active ingredients. Cacao Brasilis is also suitable for all hair types, offer extreme luminosity for a healthy-looking hair. The same collection also offer home cares for all women to have a hair treatment at the comfort of their home.

The young and daring company also provides a collection of SOS Hair Botox Capillaire that is designed with 3D technology for rejuvenating damaged hair. The Botox Hair Care treatment is essentially composed of keratin, hyaluronic acid, collagen, and Murumuru butter which helps with restoring shine for the dullest hair. This treatment straightens the hair by eliminating frizziness just with the first application. It is particularly suitable for women who have hair weakened by repeated coloring, and abused brushing. With this innovative product with 3D technology, all women who wish to have smooth hair can have their dream come true. For more information of this collection, visit here: https://elyssacosmetiques.com/collections/sos-botox-capillaire

With a strong vision to offer innovative and effective product, the company also created Amlaplex, the frist unique smoothing treatment with Indian protein and Amla oil. Thanks to its noble ingrediets, its formalin-free treatment will help to promote hair growth and slow down hair loss. Besides that, the PCA complex provides deep and intense hydration to the most damage hair, helping women to produce natural and healthy looking hair. Discover the full range of hair straightening product and hair care here: https://elyssacosmetiques.com/collections/huile-amla-lifting-capillaire

About Elyssa Cosmétique

Elyssa Cosmétiques is a premium brand of beauty and hair care that provides hair treatment products with consistent results. With a deep passion and ambition to provide high quality hair producs, the company offers a wide innovative range of hair solutions treatment that is available on the market with best price. Elyssa Cosmétiques care about consumers,hairdresser professionals and aims to continue develop high-end products that produce effective yet consistent results.

Contact Info:

Name: Hanane El Hakym

Email: Send Email

Organization: Elyssa cosmetiques

Address: 66 Av. des Champs-Élysées, 75008 Paris, France

Phone: +33616100308

Website: https://elyssacosmetiques.com/



