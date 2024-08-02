Embark on a Celestial Journey with VistaJet this Mid-Autumn Festival

Singapore / Hong Kong, August 2, 2024: Observed on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month, Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival, is a time for family reunions, delectable treats, and moongazing. As families across Asia gather under the harvest moon to celebrate unity and gratitude, VistaJet offers an unparalleled Mid-Autumn Festival experience that transcends the ordinary. From now until the end of September 2024, celebrate these traditions with a curated journey all-encompassing across the sky, land, and sea.

VistaJet’s Chief Marketing Officer, Matteo Atti said: "This Mid-Autumn Festival, VistaJet offers a unique way to celebrate. Inspired by the attractive powers of the Moon, we seamlessly blended time-honored cultural traditions with innovation, crafting a series of exclusive pre-flight, in-flight, and post-flight experiences. It's a celebration unlike any other, creating memories that will last a lifetime."

Moon Phase Prediction with VistaJet

As anticipation builds for the Mid-Autumn Festival, passengers can kickstart their celebrations by immersing themselves in the spirit of the moon with VistaJet's interactive "moon phase prediction" experience. Available online at vistajet.com/moon, this engaging feature allows travellers to plan their travels ahead and virtually experience the predicted moon phase of their journey. For a truly personalised experience, the moon phase prediction tool is available in Simplified Chinese, English, Korean, and Japanese.

Gaze out of the window from 45,000 feet to witness a celestial spectacle perfectly aligned with passengers’ travels. With ‘Moongazing with VistaJet’, passengers can enter their travel dates and departing airport to view the expected moon phase* during their voyage. Soar above the clouds in VistaJet’s extensive fleet, with access to over 300 aircraft, including the flagship Global 7500 aircraft, and fly alongside the moon as it illuminates travellers’ path.

Built for maximum comfort and speed, the Global 7500 is the largest and longest-range private jet, and offers unbeatable global connectivity flying up to 17 hours non-stop. Travellers may gaze at the moon from the luxurious comfort of its private cabin, featuring a permanent bedroom and four distinct living areas to cater perfectly for families or business needs. Advanced lighting systems, oversized windows, and optimised cabin pressurisation ensure passengers arrive refreshed and ready for their Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations.

*Moon phase prediction results subject to seasonal and weather fluctuations.





A Moonlit Harvest Feast in the Clouds

As the moon gazing journey begins on board, savor artisan Eva Aguilera’s biodynamic Arbequina olive oil, harvested by hand during the full moon to ensure its purity and clean taste. Considered one of the finest in the world, only 650 litres are crafted annually in Catalunya. Luxuriously smooth and bursting with character, this olive oil is a tribute to nature and tradition and only served in the top restaurants of the world.

Founder of Aguilera Extra Virgen, Eva Aguilera Guillen said: “It is our tradition to harvest during the full moon because we believe and respect the power of beautiful nature. We harvest and select by hand with friends and family so that is the love you taste in the oil. Every harvest is done with joy and we are very grateful that VistaJet may pass on our passion and tradition from the land to the sky during Mid-Autumn Festival.”

The Arbequina olive oil is available on flights departing from selected Asian cities. Members can savour this specially curated olive oil together with VistaJet’s meticulously prepared private dining meals.

In-flight celebrations would not be complete without festive treats. VistaJet’s diverse Private Dining partners have crafted delectable delicacies, such as mooncakes and glutinous rice balls, perfect for travelling families or passengers to indulge in for the ultimate Mid-Autumn feast on board upon request.





Celestial Wayfinder’s Journey with Four Seasons Maui

Extend your Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations from the sky to sea in an unforgettable celestial journey with Private World partner Four Seasons Maui. Led by distinguished celestial navigator, Kala Baybayan Tanaka, family and friends may embark on a private sailing excursion to navigate the oceans by night sky as homage to her Polynesian ancestors who used natural elements to traverse the vast ocean. This once-in-a-lifetime experience is completed with a culinary feast inspired by canoe plants, prepared on board by Four Seasons Resort Maui Chef Samual Taganeca.

With over 600 partners across 35 disciplines, Private World ensures VistaJet Members enjoy an exceptional and comfortable journey at every moment with a portfolio of the world’s finest accommodations and partners.

Plan Ahead with VistaJet

Experience the extraordinary with VistaJet’s Mid-Autumn Festival journey. From pre-flight moon phase prediction to in-flight delicacies and post-flight celestial adventures, VistaJet curates a truly unique and memorable experience. Fly anytime, anywhere with access to a fleet of over 300 aircraft, including super-midsize, long-range, and super-long-range jets, reuniting families with loved ones for an unforgettable Mid-Autumn Festival celebration.

