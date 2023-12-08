Embark on a Confident Motherhood Journey with Momcozy’s "Preparing for Postpartum" Webinar on Decemeber 18

As expectant parents eagerly prepare for the arrival of their new bundle of joy, the focus often centers around the pregnancy journey and the imminent birth. Yet, the postpartum phase is a critical period that demands attention and preparation. Understanding the physical, mental, and emotional changes that come with it can make a significant difference in navigating this transformative time.

To provide invaluable insights into the postpartum experience, Momcozy is thrilled to announce the upcoming webinar, "Preparing for Postpartum”, led by renowned expert Kim Updegrove. A brand committed to putting moms on top, Momcozy hosts the hour-long session to empower expectant parents with the knowledge and tools necessary for a smooth transition into the postpartum period.

Key Webinar Highlights:

Anticipated Changes: Explore the expected physical, mental, and emotional changes during the first few weeks after giving birth.





Home and Life Preparation: Learn effective strategies for preparing your home and life to facilitate optimal healing for both your body and mind.





Building Connections: Discover effective ways to connect with your newborn, laying the foundation for a relationship of trust that will last a lifetime.



The webinar is a part of Momcozy’s Breastfeeding Support Program; the initiative caters to the unique needs of breastfeeding moms by delivering comprehensive assistance to lighten their load via accessible education, one-stop maternity solutions, connection to caring communities and more. Additionally, the program focuses on improving outcomes by supporting the professionals and organizations that drive them.

About Kim Updegrove:

Kim Updegrove, RN, CNM, MSN, MPH, is the Executive Director of Mothers Milk Bank at Austin and the Chairperson of the Human Milk Bank Association. With a career dedicated to women and children's health, Kim brings a wealth of experience as a Certified Nurse-Midwife and Registered Nurse. Her commitment to supporting breastfeeding families and saving babies' lives is unwavering.

Date and Time:

December 18

10 a.m. (PST), 12 p.m. (CST), 1 p.m. (EST)

Free

Virtual on Zoom

To secure your spot and gain insights from Momcozy, register for the webinar here.

Exclusive Offer: Register to Win Momcozy’s Postpartum Essentials Recovery Kit!

As an added bonus, registrants stand a chance to win Momcozy’s Postpartum Essentials Recovery Kit—a comprehensive package designed to make your postpartum period more comfortable. The kit includes 12 disposable underwear, 4 cold soothing pads with built-in ice packs, a cleansing peri bottle, a natural cooling foam made from tea tree witch hazel, and a canvas bag for organization.

About Momcozy:

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom caring products. Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms’lives easier around the world.

