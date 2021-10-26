Embark on an Extra-Culinary Journey with the Best Eats Along the Quays

SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark its seventh consecutive year of bringing you the best eats along the Singapore River, SR Signatures 2021 (SRS 2021) reveals the Signatures 20 restaurants and their winning dishes this year in a special highlight video. For the first time, 3 Honour Roll awards were also presented to past winners who have received the Signatures 20 accolade for more than three times in previous years.

Organised by Singapore River One (SRO), SRS 2021 is a month-long food festival that aims to highlight some of the best eats along the quays. This year's top 20 dining establishments have been shortlisted by the general public (through Diners' Choice) followed by a panel of esteemed judges:

Justin Foo , Chef Personality & Food TV Host

, Chef Personality & Food TV Host Calvin Lee , Content Creator & Food Blogger and

, Content Creator & Food Blogger and Cheryl Lai , Food Blogger

"Over the years, the Singapore River has evolved and became home to a diverse selection of restaurants, drawing many visitors to this iconic landmark. SR Signatures has always been about commemorating the best dining establishments along the river, to give them the well-deserved recognition for their tenacity in sustaining the rich food culture along the river. Every establishment is highly valued by us and we remain committed to exploring and creating more opportunities like SRS 2021, Honour Roll and Diners' Choice for these restaurants." said Michelle Koh, Executive Director of Singapore River One Ltd.

For more information on SR Signatures 2021 and available promotions, please visit https://singapore-river.sg/srs2021/. The website will feature a video highlight of SRS 2021 - the top 20 restaurants and their winning dishes. It also host a series of exciting promotions at various restaurants within the precinct. Additionally, it includes a segment showcasing other awards including the winners of Diners' Choice and Honour Roll 2021.