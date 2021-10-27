Embark a new academic journey in The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 27 October 2021 - Only a forward-looking institute can help students' research stand ahead in the industry in this ever-changing era. The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is a globally and regionally recognised research university ranked 39th in the World# and 7th in Asia* . As a pioneering institution, CUHK is the centre of excellence for cutting-edge, interdisciplinary research with a global impact while making contributions to society by transposing research findings into practical utilisation.









CUHK is a first-class comprehensive research university with both a local and an international outlook, we aim at cultivating higher degree graduates to serve the increasingly sophisticated needs of the society and contribute to the pool of human knowledge through top-quality research. There are around 13,000 current postgraduate students, of whom a substantial proportion are non-local.

CUHK offers over 220 postgraduate programmes in a wide range of disciplines by eight Faculties, including Arts, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Law, Medicine, Science, Social Science, and Inter-Faculty leading to a variety of study options to suit the different needs of students, ranging from the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), Master of Philosophy (MPhil) to Taught Doctoral degree, Taught Master's degree, Postgraduate Diploma, and Postgraduate Certificate.

Taking pride in its culture of teaching quality, CUHK attaches great importance to teaching and learning, so that students can benefit from an education of the highest possible quality. Providing professional guidance builds students' emerging academic identities and wisdom. CUHK is here to help students realise their potential, develop their skills, and find the best-suited career opportunities.

"Nurturing the next generation of researchers in an increasingly volatile and uncertain world is very challenging. It carries great social responsibilities as the graduates are likely to become the elite learners of society. It also requires careful and responsive guidance to build the students' emerging academic identities, and wisdom to discern what is doable and worthy ."

[Prof. Ching Sing CHAI, Associate Dean (Postgraduate Studies), Faculty of Education, and Professor, Department of Curriculum and Instruction]

"A supervisor should provide high standards of thesis supervision and a high-quality research environment, communicate with students promptly and regularly in person, have a clear project plan and offer guidance for high impact publications and international conferences ."

[Prof. Jun YU, Assistant Dean (Mainland Affairs), Faculty of Medicine, and Professor, Department of Medicine and Therapeutics]

CUHK provides the best platform for all ambitious researchers and scholars to shine their talents. The Hong Kong PhD Fellowship Scheme (HKPFS) at CUHK which includes financial aids up to US$210,000 is an excellent opportunity for students who wish to pursue a PhD study. The application deadline for HKPFS at CUHK is on 1 December 2021 . Please refer to the following website for more CUHK HKPFS details: https://www.gs.cuhk.edu.hk/hkpfs?utm_source=CM&utm_medium=CM&utm_campaign=HKPFS .

An information webinar on HKPFS at CUHK will be held on November 3, 2021 from 5-6 p.m. (HK time). Please register now for the event!

# QS World University Rankings in 2022

* Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2021

