Ember Expands International Footprint with the Launch of Research & Development Headquarters in Singapore

Temperature control brand ramps up recruitment for research and engineering roles within the APAC region

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ember Technologies, Inc. (Ember®), the global temperature control brand and technology platform, is pleased to announce a key milestone in its international growth with the launch of a regional HQ and Research and Development Center in Singapore. Ember will create up to 120 local jobs in the deep tech space, specifically engineering and research, over the next five years as part of its expansion into the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.



Ember has chosen Singapore due to the country's connection to the Asian region, proximity to the Company's APAC supply chain, and strong pool of technical talent. The new operations in Singapore will complement the current headquarters in the United States, with all team members working closely to develop and bring new innovative products to market.

Tapping into its far-reaching patent portfolio, Ember plans to build upon its award-winning temperature control technology – the Ember Mug2 and Ember Travel Mug2 – to expand into new categories, including infant feeding and healthcare. The Company most recently announced a new vertical, Ember Health, with the launch of Ember Cube. Through a partnership with Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) – a leader in healthcare distribution – Ember will transform the medical cold chain with the world's first self-refrigerated, cloud-based shipping box for transporting temperature-sensitive medicines.

"Our decision to establish a headquarters within one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic markets is a major step forward in Ember's global expansion," said Clay Alexander, Founder and CEO of Ember. "Singapore's wealth of impressive talent in the technical and engineering space will help drive the company into its next phase of life as we continue to push our cutting-edge technology to new heights."

With the support of Singapore's Economic Development Board (EDB), Ember will not only build internal capabilities in the region but tap into the country's vibrant innovation ecosystem. Ember will collaborate with Singapore-based organizations, start-ups, and universities invested in discovering deep technology to maximize the results of the Company's innovation abilities.

"Singapore welcomes Ember Technologies' decision to tap on our innovation capabilities with the setup of its Regional Headquarters and R&D Centre here," said Tan Kong Hwee, Executive Vice President at the Singapore EDB. "Ember's plans to develop and commercialize novel cutting-edge temperature control products from Singapore will create exciting job opportunities for our talent, and collaboration opportunities for our research institutes and start-up community. The addition of Ember will strengthen and enrich our ecosystem of innovative companies that are targeting the global market."

About Ember Technologies, Inc.

