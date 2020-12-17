Embrace Digital Transformation, H3C Launches Digital Tour 2020 in Thailand

BANGKOK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- H3C, a leader in digital solutions, launched Digital Tour 2020 in Thailand on December 15 following its global tours to Turkey, the Philippines and Malaysia as part of H3C Digital Tour 2020. Gary Huang, President of the International Business and Senior Vice President of H3C, the local partners and end users looked into Thailand's future development of digital economy at the event. The H3C Digital Tour 2020 is aimed at promoting engagement and empowering the growth together with the international customers and ecosystem partners.



Gary Huang, President of the International Business and Senior Vice President of H3C delivered the welcome speech at Digital Tour 2020-Thailand event

During the welcome speech, Gary Huang said that with keen insight into Thailand's need for digital transformation and years of domestic in-depth experience, H3C launched the Grand Opening Event in Thailand last November, marking its official entry into the market.

"Over the past year of rapid growth, H3C, replying on its overall capabilities to facilitate digital infrastructure, has provided a comprehensive one-stop digital platform that includes a full range of solutions, as well as the end-to-end technical services for customers from government, telecommunications, education and other sectors. We're committed to helping accelerate digital transformation in Thailand," Gary Huang noted.

According to the 2019 predictions of global market intelligence firm International Data Corporation (IDC) for Thailand's information technology industry, more than 61 percent of the country's GDP will be digitalized by 2022. By that time, growth in every industry will be driven by digitally enhanced offerings, operations and relationships, driving $72 billion in IT-related spending from 2019 to 2022. Therefore, business leaders in Thailand are urged to embrace emerging technologies to seize the opportunities with the rise of the new digital-transformation economy.

The signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement recently marks the start of the world's largest free trade zone. Under the agreement, a modern, comprehensive, high-quality and win-win partnership is taking shape overall, which is believed to promote the economic growth of all participating countries, including Thailand. The RCEP is of far-reaching significance to the efforts of Thailand, the second largest economy in Southeast Asia, to realize its vision for further digitalization and constantly build up its capacity in digital technologies.

During the Digital Tour, H3C also launched its new innovative products and solutions, including Application-Driven Networking (AD-NET) 5.0 solution, a new-generation intelligent network solution, and the latest generation of HCI (Hyper Converged Infrastructure) products UIS (Unified Infrastructure System) 7.0. The company has also shared its successful cases widely applied across many industries in the local market.

Thailand is witnessing booming digital economy, noted Alex Shu, The Country Manager of H3C Thailand, adding that the company has accumulated technological strength and successful experience over the years and is willing to continue exploring and growing with the Thai market.

H3C is striving to help enable a higher level of innovations as well as the operation efficiency of the local governments and such sectors as education and finance, thus underpinning the "Thailand 4.0" strategy and giving a boost to the realization of a more comprehensive digital transformation in the country, said Alex Shu.

About H3C

H3C is an industry leader in the provision of Digital Solutions and is committed to becoming the most trusted partner to our clients in their quest for business innovation and digital transformation. H3C offers a full portfolio of Digital Infrastructure products, spanning across compute, storage, networking, security and related domains, and provides a comprehensive one-stop digital platform that includes cloud computing, big data, interconnectivity, information security, new safety, Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G solutions, as well as end-to-end technical services.

For more information about H3C, please visit http://www.h3c.com/en/

Follow H3C's latest news on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn