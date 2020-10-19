Embracing Digital Technologies for a More Resilient and Sustainable Future

When it comes to increasing business performance and resilience, many businesses have turned to innovative digital technologies. Disruptive technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence and machine learning will drive next-generation efficiency and change the way companies operate.

The logistics specialist, DHL, uses blockchain technology in its smart contract management system which ensures shipping rates and charges between logistics service providers and shippers. Coca Cola employs IoT in its supply chain – sensors that monitor and provide data in its Freestyle vending machines will notify distributors to restock flavours that are close to being exhausted.

Aside from helping companies perform better, technology can also aid them in their sustainability journey. And with governments supporting sustainability initiatives through rebates and reductions of tariffs and taxes, it makes a lot of financial sense for companies to take sustainability more seriously.

While powering facilities with solar energy is not a new initiative, the ability to pair solar energy with IoT is helping companies get more out of their renewable energy investments. For example, Microsoft has embarked on a new project which involves installing solar panels on rooftops across towns in Ireland. A traditional approach towards renewable energy is for organisations to purchase power from energy companies that have industrial-level wind and solar farms that are usually outside of cities. This project explores the use of existing assets within the city to generate power – in this case, the rooftops of the schools located around the city.

IoT will be used to gather data from the installed solar panels, with the data being fed to a machine learning model to calculate the carbon emissions that are saved. The schools will get to use the electricity produced by the panels while Microsoft can use the emission reductions as carbon credits, where the tech giant finances certified climate change projects as a means of compensating for unavoidable emissions in its own business.

The global pandemic has also caused many companies to accelerate their digital transformation. Just about every industry has faced challenges due to the pandemic but the hotel industry has been hit particularly hard. Occupancy rates which normally run between 50-80%, dropped to 11-28% in April 2020. Offices also remain mostly empty even as companies are looking to get employees back to the office.

It is now more important than ever for commercial building, hospitals and hotels to explore how IoT, cloud-based software and data analysis can help support business continuity in these challenging times while boosting resilience. Some of the challenges facing building owners, investors, and service providers include low-occupancy, new social distancing guidelines, and occupants returning with higher safety expectations.

Highlights include a session with Susheel Koul, JLL’s International Director for Integrated Facilities Management, where he shares how JLL is achieving more sustainable operations, encouraging employees to return to the workplace and also coming up with innovative ways of working, including personalizing occupant experiences.

