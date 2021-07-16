Embracing the Potential of Cloud Technology with Ecosystem Partners at the HUAWEI CLOUD Summit 2021

Huawei continues its 20th-anniversary celebrations in Singapore by launching into a new era of cloud technology and strengthening partnerships to build smart cities of the future

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading ICT provider Huawei today hosted the HUAWEI CLOUD Summit 2021 in Singapore. Themed 'Born in Cloud, Grow with Cloud', the hybrid event brought together industry leaders, including SMEs and large corporates responsible for cloud migration strategies, to explore how evolving cloud technologies impact and strengthen digital transformation across sectors.

Together with Singapore Animators Connection (SAC), iQiyi, Orange Business Services, SP Digital and more, Huawei discussed how cloud technology plays a versatile and growing role in the animation, streaming, and energy technology sectors.

Continued Cloud Commitment in Singapore

During his opening speech, Mr Foo Fang Yong, CEO of Huawei International, recognised Singapore's leading position in ICT infrastructure and technology in the region, noting that Huawei has supported Singapore's digitalisation journey since 2001.

Partnering with industry leaders and customers, Huawei is now a pivotal contributor to connectivity, green energy, storage and many more innovative digital solutions across diversified industry sectors, aligned to Singapore's Smart Nation goals.

Mr Foo Fang Yong stated at the Summit, "As we celebrate our 20th anniversary in Singapore, Huawei is committed to providing reliable, secure, and cost-effective cloud services to empower applications, harness the power of data, and help organizations of all sizes grow in Singapore and ASEAN region, we aim to be the mainstream cloud vendor and digital transformation leader in Singapore."

Singapore is the international hub of HUAWEI CLOUD, which houses four availability zones, with a fifth availability zone on the way. Beyond Singapore, HUAWEI CLOUD also has setup regions in Hong Kong, Thailand and Malaysia, with Indonesia to follow.

"Huawei has been committed to empowering digital transformation and innovation, nurturing a future-ready talent pool and driving sustainable growth for the future economy together with our local partners. It is our responsibility, not only as a global ICT leader but also a committed member of the community, to continue to create economic opportunities and societal impact in Singapore," announced Fang Yong.

Born in Cloud, Grow with Cloud

According to the Gartner report Market Share: IT Services, Worldwide 2020, HUAWEI's 2020 IaaS market share ranks No.2 in China, No. 3 in Thailand market, No.4 in the emerging Asia Pacific market, and No. 5 in the global market. HUAWEI's IaaS revenue grew fastest in the global market between 2019 and 2020, compared to the other vendors included for analysis.

During the event, Mr Zeng Xingyun, President of HUAWEI CLOUD APAC, highlighted five key strategies behind Huawei Cloud's rapid growth – to continuously focus on ICT investment, boost product architecture innovation, support technology and solution innovation, introduce cloud-cloud synergy, and inherit and build the most optimal 2B service.

Redefining Infrastructure with HUAWEI CLOUD

HUAWEI CLOUD aims to revolutionise enterprise infrastructure through improved services, platforms, and solutions.

Cloud Container Engine (CCE) Clusters allow for accelerated computing, networking, and scheduling for more efficient applications, smoother and more secure communications, and the ability to allocate the required resources for applications without micro-management.

allow for accelerated computing, networking, and scheduling for more efficient applications, smoother and more secure communications, and the ability to allocate the required resources for applications without micro-management. Multi-Cloud Container Platform (MCP) brings cross-cloud applications into your routine as though they were local applications. Its compatibility with Kubernetes native APIs eliminates the need for refactoring, granting enterprise users the ability to govern instances on a larger scale, and boasting synergy with other networks on the cloud.

brings cross-cloud applications into your routine as though they were local applications. Its compatibility with Kubernetes native APIs eliminates the need for refactoring, granting enterprise users the ability to govern instances on a larger scale, and boasting synergy with other networks on the cloud. GaussDB sees the company's cloud-native database solutions come to the financial sector, where users can tap on high performance and elastic scaling for hybrid loads, increased security and availability, and intelligent optimisation and index recommendation.

Extending Cloud Support to the Start-up Ecosystem in the Region

As part of the global shift towards a cloud-powered future and in recognition of the growth of start-ups and small businesses in ASEAN, Huawei will host the second edition of the Huawei Spark programme for the region.

A hybrid accelerator programme, Huawei Spark targets deep tech start-ups in e-Commerce, Fintech, Energy, Manufacturing, and Smart City industries with focuses on AI, IoT, SaaS, Edge Computing, and 5G. With its strong network of industry experts, Huawei aims to incubate and accelerate start-ups' growth to further build a more connected and intelligent world.

To apply for the Huawei Spark programme, interested start-ups can submit their proposals here before 10 August 2021 and register here to join the Spark Founder Summit on 3 Aug.

